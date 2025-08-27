4 Classic NBC Shows Are Currently Getting Rebooted

Reboots and revivals are the norm these days, and NBC is getting in on the action.

There are currently four classic shows on the network getting the reboot treatment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yes, you heard that right. There are at least four NBC shows that are being developed as reboots, and that’s not even all of them. While it’s unknown if anything will ever come from these reboots, it is exciting to know that these four shows may be making a comeback, whether as another show or on the big screen. And even if they aren’t as successful as the original, it’s still something fun to look forward to.

Grimm

Pictured: (l-r) Bitsie Tulloch as Juliette Silverton, David Giuntoli as Nick Burkhardt, Silas Weir Mitchell as Monroe, Bree Turner as Rosalee — (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

It was announced in January that Peacock was eyeing to revive the supernatural drama for a new movie. The series, which ran from 2011 to 2017 for six seasons, was based on Grimm’s Fairy Tales by the Brothers Grimm. While details are being kept under wraps, it is said to have ties to the original, with Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman penning the script and serving as executive producer. The show’s creative team, consisting of co-creators, EPs, and executive producers David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, are on board to executive produce with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions and Universal Television.

While speaking to PopCulture.com last month, original star Bitsie Tulloch reflected on her time on the series, where she met her husband, David Giuntoli. She said the fact that it might get a reboot is “remarkable” and “exciting,” and she hopes it “goes forward.” It’s unknown if she, Giuntoli, or the rest of the cast will be involved, but she admitted she would “love to be in it in some capacity.”

Knight Rider

KNIGHT RIDER — Pictured: David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight and K.I.T.T. — Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank .

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are in early talks to develop a Knight Rider film at Universal. Starring David Hasselhoff, the original series ran for four seasons from 1982 to 1986 and spawned two short-lived spinoffs, three television films, and multiple video games. Over the years, people have attempted to reboot Knight Rider with a new film, but none have come to fruition. At least, not yet.

Land of the Lost

LAND OF THE LOST — Pictured: (l-r) Wesley Eure as Will Marshall, Kathy Coleman as Holly Marshall, Philip Paley as Cha-Ka, Spencer Milligan as Park Ranger Rick Marshall (Photo by Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Netflix closed a deal with Legendary Television in June to reboot Sid and Marty Krofft’s 1974 sci-fi adventure Land of the Lost. The original ran for three seasons from 1974 to 1976 and has been rebooted twice. ABC remade the series in 1991, and it ran for two seasons, while Will Ferrell starred in a feature film adaptation in 2009. Sid and Marty Krofft, the latter of whom died in 2023, and Marty Krofft’s daughter, Deanna Krofft Pope, will produce the new reboot, which is in “very early stages.”

Miami Vice

Pictured: (l-r) Philip Michael Thomas as Detective Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs, Don Johnson as Detective James ‘Sonny’ Crockett — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

Miami Vice is also among those being rebooted. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is directing a reboot of the beloved and successful procedural, which ran from 1984 to 1990. Original producer Michael Mann directed a film adaptation in 2006 that starred Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell. As of now, it’s unknown if any of the original cast, including leads Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, will be part of it, even if they won’t necessarily be playing pastel-suited, undercover cops.