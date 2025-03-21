3 ‘White Lotus’ Characters Most in Danger of Dying in Season 3

The White Lotus Season 3 welcomed viewers into the fictional White Lotus resort in Koh Samui, Thailand, but for many guests, the tropical locale isn’t as idyllic as it seems. Warning: this post contains spoilers for the white lotus season 3.

Returning to screens on Feb. 16, the third season of the hit HBO series made it clear that The White Lotus’ guests were in for trouble. The season opened with a chilling scene of gunshots ringing out at the otherwise peaceful resort and a body floating in the water, promising that Season 3 will add to the already high body count from the previous two seasons.

While the show features a large ensemble cast, and we likely won’t know which characters meet a grim fate until the season finale on April 6, with criminal investigations, shady under dealings, lies, and covers, we have a few guesses as to which characters are most in danger of dying this season. Keep scrolling to see our guesses for Season 3’s victims.

New episodes of The White Lotus air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Episodes also drop on Max simultaneously for streaming.

Rick Hatchett

While virtually all of the guests at The White Lotus have traveled there for a relaxing getaway, Walton Goggins’ Rick has traveled there with more nefarious plans, ones that may put his own life at risk.

For much of the season, Rick has been a mystery, with only a few details dropping, such as the fact that he’s not allowed into Australia. However, fans have since learned the devastating truth of his father as Rick traveled to Bangkok to confront Jim Holinger, the person he believes killed his dad.

Rick may have secured a weapon and already asked for his friend to do “a little role play,” but his risky business may lead to his own demise.

Greg “Gary” Hunt

Jon Gries’ Greg Hunt has become the longest-running cast member of The White Lotus, but fans are rooting for his demise. First introduced in Season 1 as Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) husband, Season 2 saw him plot to have his wife murdered on a yacht. As viewers know, things didn’t quite go as planned, and Tanya instead died when she fell from the yacht trying to escape.

Greg ultimately fled Sicily and relocated to Thailand, where he has been living in disguise as a wealthy man named Gary as authorities look to question him in connection to Tanya’s death. In more recent episodes, his cover is at threat of being blown after Belinda (Natasha Lindsey), who knows him from The White Lotus resort in Maui, recognized him and seems determined to expose him.

It seems that karma may finally come for Greg this season, though it’s just as likely that those around him could also meet their demise.

Timothy Ratliff

At this point, it’d be the biggest shock of the series if Jason Isaac’s Timothy Ratliff isn’t among Season 3’s victims.

\The North Carolina businessman traveled to Thailand on vacation with his family – his wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and their three children Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) – but ever since arriving has seen his life and career fall apart around him.

Currently at the center of a fraud and embezzlement investigation and facing a prison sentence, Timothy has been pushed to the brink, resorting to not only stealing his wife’s lorazepam, but also Gaitok’s gun. Sunday’s episode continued to add fuel to the theories that Timothy will die when he nearly followed through with a suicide attempt, which was only thwarted when his wife walked in on him in the middle of writing a note.