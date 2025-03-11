‘The White Lotus’ Teases Grim Fate for Timothy With Gun Cliffhanger

This week’s episode of The White Lotus finally gave the plot some forward motion. Not only did we see what the villainous Greg is up to and finally learn Rick’s secret, as we discussed yesterday, but we also got our first clue at this season’s big question: who dies?

At the moment, all signs are pointing to Timothy Ratliff being involved with this season’s murder. In Sunday’s episode, he steals hotel guard Gaitok’s handgun from the security hut.

It’s been a rough season for the Ratliff patriarch, played by Jason Isaacs. When he arrived in Thailand, he was a wealthy businessman on top of the world. In four episodes, he’s lost his entire fortune—including, likely, his house and car—after being wanted for fraud and embezzlement with his former business partner. On top of that, he’s become addicted to Lorazepam after stealing his wife’s stash of the anxiety meds, which has had adverse side effects like ‘making your wife paranoid and distrusting’ and ‘accidentally flashing your genitals to your children because you’re so loopy.’

During the last episode, Timothy Ratliff turns on his phone for the first time in two days, and learns that he’s lost all his money. “What am I supposed to tell my family, we’re f–kin’ poor now?” he says.

The conversation continues, and Timothy learns his partner in crime is cooperating with the feds. If the elder Ratliff pleads guilty now, he might go to prison for “only a few months,” his lawyer tells him. “I’d rather f–king die than go to prison!” Timothy yells. He hangs up, pukes in front of the security hut, and looks in front of him… where he notices Gaitok’s gun sitting in an open window and takes it.

Given this season’s flash-forward opens with several gunshots, there’s a good possibility that this season ends with Ratliff lighting up the hotel with a gun and then shooting himself. But considering that we’re only halfway through the season, it’s unlikely we have all the answers yet. Plus, when has the most annoying guest ever died in White Lotus? It seems we’ll all have to keep watching.

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 PM on HBO.