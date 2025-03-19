‘The White Lotus’ Continues To Set Up Major Character’s Possible Suicide in Intense Scene

It’s not looking good for Timothy Ratliff on The White Lotus.

The latest episode of the hit HBO series added more fuel to the fire that he will be, in some way, responsible for the murder that we’ll see in just a few short weeks.

In last week’s episode, he stole security guard Gaitok’s gun, flashed his children by accident while in a Lorazepam-infused haze, and found out he was likely going to prison for embezzlement and fraud.

This week, Gaitok attempted to confront Tim about his stolen gun, but was only able to meekly, vaguely hint about having lost something that he thinks Tim has. Tim, of course, ignores him. (You’d think being a security guard and all, Gaitok would force his hand, but…)

Tim continues to spiral over his impending prison sentence, and his family isn’t helping. His daughter spills the beans that she’s planning to move to Thailand after graduation, only for his wife to not realize what country they are even in—she thinks they’re in China one moment, Taiwan the next.

The end of the episode sees the Ratliff patriarch writing a suicide note and pointing a gun at his head while decked out in Duke Blue Devils gear, giving the Internet an incredible screencap to use just in time for March Madness.

White Lotus just blessed us w an all-time meme if Duke loses early in the tournament (and for any brutal Duke loss thereafter) pic.twitter.com/pIsYiiozYL — glansberg (@bigpizzaguy) March 17, 2025

With all the work the series is doing to show us Tim’s suicidal ways, it seems he will have something to do with this season’s endgame. Or maybe this is just a sly redirect. Guess we’ll all have to keep watching.

The White Lotus airs every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m.