ABC Unveils Its Fall Primetime Schedule for 2022-2023 Season
ABC revealed its schedule for fall 2022, which will include two new shows, celebrity editions of two beloved game shows, and a new Monday night anchor. The schedule looks vastly different from past years for ABC because Dancing With the Stars is nowhere to be found for the first time since 2005. ABC is instead airing Bachelor in Paradise to kick off each week this fall.
Aside from the big Monday night schedule change, ABC also surprised observers by including only two new shows. The Rookie: Feds is the Niecy Nash-Betts-led spinoff of The Rookie, featuring the Reno 911! star as the oldest FBI Academy rookie. Alaska is a new drama starring two-time Oscar-winner Hilary Swank as a disgraced New York reporter who moves to Anchorage. It was created by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy. ABC also added Celebrity Jeopardy! to its Sunday night lineup to accompany Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
"Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we're continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles," Craig Erwich, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals president, said in a statement. "By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we're betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year."
Scroll on for a look at ABC's fall 2022 schedule. The network has not announced specific premiere dates yet, but the TV season typically starts in late September.
Monday
8 p.m. ET: Bachelor in Paradise (Season 8)
10 p.m. ET: The Good Doctor (Season 6)
Bachelor in Paradise will start Season 8 with the series' biggest spotlight so far. The series used to be a summer show, featuring former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants finding love at a Mexican resort. This will be the first season to start in the fall. ABC has not announced who will host the new season. DWTS Season 31 will stream live on Disney+. It is the first time since DWTS debuted in 2005 that the show is not on ABC's lineup. It is also the first time since 2007 that DWTS isn't airing on ABC Mondays.prevnext
Tuesday
8 p.m. ET: Bachelor in Paradise (Season 8)
10 p.m. ET: The Rookie: Feds (Season 1)
The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest FBI Academy rookie. Her character was introduced during a two-part The Rookie episode, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) needed Simone's help when a former student was suspected of terrorism. The show will also star Frankie Faison and Felix Solis.prevnext
Wednesday
8 p.m. ET: The Conners (Season 5)
8:30 p.m. ET: The Goldbergs (Season 10)
9 p.m. ET: Abbott Elementary (Season 2, new night)
9:30 p.m. ET: Home Economics (Season 3)
10 p.m. ET: Big Sky (Season 2, new night)prevnext
Thursday
8 p.m. ET: Station 19 (Season 6)
9 p.m. ET: Grey's Anatomy (Season 19)
10 p.m. ET: Alaska (Season 1)
Alaska could not ask for a better pair of shows to debut behind. The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a disgraced New York City journalist who tries to find redemption at an Anchorage newspaper. Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holsman, Grace Dobe, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, and Craig Frank also star in the drama. Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) created the series and directed the pilot.prevnext
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Friday
8 p.m. ET: Shark Tank (Season 14)
9 p.m. ET: 20/20
Saturday
College Football
Sunday
7 p.m. ET: America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 33)
8 p.m. ET: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 1)
9 p.m. ET: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 3)
10 p.m. ET: The Rookie (Season 5)prevnext
Held back for midseason
American Idol, The Bachelor, Judge Steve Harvey, A Million Little Things, and The Wonder Years were held back for midseason. Not Dead Yet, a new comedy starring Gina Rodriguez, will also debut later in the season. David Windsor and Casey Johnson created Not Dead Yet, which features Rodriguez as a newly-single woman who wants to resume her career but the only job she can find is writing obituaries. It is inspired by Alexandra Potter's book Confessions of a 40-Something F**k Up.prev