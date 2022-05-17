ABC Unveils Its Fall Primetime Schedule for 2022-2023 Season

ABC revealed its schedule for fall 2022, which will include two new shows, celebrity editions of two beloved game shows, and a new Monday night anchor. The schedule looks vastly different from past years for ABC because Dancing With the Stars is nowhere to be found for the first time since 2005. ABC is instead airing Bachelor in Paradise to kick off each week this fall.

Aside from the big Monday night schedule change, ABC also surprised observers by including only two new shows. The Rookie: Feds is the Niecy Nash-Betts-led spinoff of The Rookie, featuring the Reno 911! star as the oldest FBI Academy rookie. Alaska is a new drama starring two-time Oscar-winner Hilary Swank as a disgraced New York reporter who moves to Anchorage. It was created by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy. ABC also added Celebrity Jeopardy! to its Sunday night lineup to accompany Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

"Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we're continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles," Craig Erwich, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals president, said in a statement. "By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we're betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year."

Scroll on for a look at ABC's fall 2022 schedule. The network has not announced specific premiere dates yet, but the TV season typically starts in late September.