'2 Broke Girls' Star Kat Dennings Returns to Broadcast TV for Tim Allen's New ABC Show 'Shifting Gears'

Kat Dennings is officially returning to broadcast TV. Deadline reports that the 2 Broke Girls alum has been cast in the multi-camera comedy pilot Shifting Gears opposite Tim Allen. The actress will also serve as producer on the series, which is written by Mike and Julie Thacker Scully.

The potential series will center on Allen's Matt, who is a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration show. Soon, Matt's estranged daughter and her teenage kids move into his house. Dennings will play the estranged daughter, Riley, who has butted heads with her father more than enough times growing up and left to marry the boyfriend he hated. After getting divorced, Riley has to move back home with her two kids in the hopes of rebuilding her relationship with her father.

Shifting Gears (working title) will mark Dennings' return to broadcast TV since starring in CBS' hit sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, which ran for six seasons before ending in 2017. She has been plenty busy on the television side since then, however. She starred in the Hulu comedy Dollface for two seasons from 2019 to 2022 and Disney+ and Marvel's WandaVision in 2021. She's also lent her voice to numerous projects, including Dallas & Robo, What If…?, and The Simpsons.

As of now, Dennings is the only other actor cast in Shifting Gears alongside Allen. It shouldn't be long until more announcements are made, especially if and when it's ordered to series. Hopefully more information will be released on Shifting Gears soon, but already knowing that the two of them are going to be sharing the screen together, it's going to be good. It should be interesting to see who is cast as Riley's children.

Shifting Gears comes from 20th Television and is executive produced by The Scullys alongside Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina. It's unknown when ABC will make a decision on Shifting Gears, but even without seeing the pilot, just the concept and cast is making the series one to watch. Not to mention the fact that Tim Allen has a pretty great track record with sitcoms. You never know what could happen. For now, fans are just going to have to be patient as they await more news, but at least it will be something to look forward to, hopefully later this year.