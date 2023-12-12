'2 Broke Girls' Star Kat Dennings Married a Rockstar

Actress Kat Dennings and rock star Andrew W.K. are officially married! On Monday, they announced their marriage in Vogue Magazine, along with some photos from the wedding. The two have had a whirlwind romance since first meeting in early 2021.

Dennings and W.K. reportedly got married last month "at their home in Los Angeles," but kept the whole thing private until now.

Vogue got the chance to post their wedding photos first, including a shot of two A-list guests, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. Meanwhile, Dennings shared some highlights on Instagram as well, thanking wedding photographer Jose Villa. The ceremony itself seems to have been relatively small in an intimate space without a lot of seating. There were 15 guests in total. Dennings wore an elaborate lacy dress with a long white veil while W.K. matched in a white tie.

Dennings and W.K. confirmed reports that they were dating in May of 2021, then announced that they were engaged just one week later. They told Vogue that they met under "mystical circumstances," explaining that they were fans of each other and felt lucky to finally meet in person. Dennings said: "It quickly became obvious that we were made for each other. About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time. At the end of his trip, we couldn't imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment."

Dennings previously dated her 2 Broke Girls co-star Nick Zano from 2011 to 2014, and singer Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016. W.K. was previously married to Cherie Lily from 2008 to 2019, and she was a vocalist in his band until 2018. In a press release at the time, he wrote that the split was amicable.

W.K. released one more album after that – God Is Partying in September of 2021. However, afterward W.K. deleted all of his social media pages and his website with no explanation. He also delayed all of the shows he had scheduled at the time. He and his label have still not explained why his career is on hold.

Dennings also seems to have a break from work to enjoy her newlywed status. The actress finished her Hulu original series Dollface in 2022 along with her appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and her voice-over performance in the ongoing Sandman audio drama series. For now, she can kick back and enjoy married life.