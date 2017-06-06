More ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Details Revealed, Synopsis Shapes Up

Earlier this year, Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why quickly became one of the most talked about new original series, drawing equal amounts of attention from praise and from criticism. The show focused on a character’s suicide and the reasons she gave for her death, leading many to question how a second season would even be possible, with showrunner Brian Yorkey explaining to Mashable the direction the second season would explore.

With Hannah having explained her version of the events that led to her taking her own life, Yorkey revealed, “There are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet. So I think there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He continued, “I don’t think Hannah told any untruths on her tape but I think she told her story and she reclaimed her narrative which had really been taken from her. She reclaimed the narrative, ‘This is the story of my life and this is why it ends.’ But there are other people who might want to tell that story differently or who are players in that story who might have a different perspective on some of those events.”

UP NEXT: ’13 Reasons Why’ Actor Tom Everett Scott Speaks Out About The Controversial Show

Based on the novel of the same name written by Jay Ascher, 13 Reasons Why featured Hannah leaving behind 13 cassette tapes for her friend Clay that detailed the events leading up to her death, placing blame on different individuals. The show has been criticized for the way it somewhat romanticized suicide, while also giving the impression that it can be seen as an empowering act an individual can commit to take revenge against those who had wronged them.

The show also paints the picture of Hannah’s perception of events to be how the events played out, but Yorkey claims that’s not necessarily the case.

MORE NEWS: Amy Schumer Snaps Ultimate Group Selfie With ’13 Reasons’ Cast

With the second season, and potentially future seasons, the show will explore other characters’ perspectives, which could potentially allow the show’s creators to learn from their critics and show a complete picture of all of the characters involved in the show.

Yorkey noted, “I think Season 2 will see us look at a lot of the events that we think we know how they went down and maybe learn they’re more complicated than first we thought, and that Hannah herself is even more complicated than we saw in Season 1.”

The upcoming season won’t be a complete re-telling of the events of the first season, as the actress who played Hannah, Katherine Langford, is coming back for the second season. Yorkey pointed out, “We’re going to see parts of Hannah’s life that we didn’t in Season 1. We haven’t really gone into that much detail but I know that we’re going to continue that dialogue and keep developing the story.”

A release date for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Netflix