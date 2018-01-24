10 Classic TV Shows You Can Stream on Hulu

Classic television fans rejoiced at the news that ER, one of the most revered medical dramas in history, would finally be available for the streaming generation.

Many are now taking the task of watching all 15 seasons and 331 episodes of the hit medical drama that garnered more than 20 Emmys during its run.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The best part of all of these classic TV dramas being made available on streaming services is the chance to reconnect with stories and characters viewers haven’t seen in a while, as well as introducing the shows to younger audiences.

From beloved family dramas, to classic comedies, Hulu is one streaming service that’s dominating the classic television game.

Scroll through to see some of the other classic television shows you can stream on Hulu.

Party of Five

Party of Five follows the story of the five Salinger siblings, who become orphans after their parents die in a car accident.

The family consists of of 24-year-old Charlie (Matthew Fox), the eldest, a womanizing, immature manual laborer who struggles with the responsibility of being the new head of the family; 16-year-old Bailey (Scott Wolf), the once-rebellious teen turned responsible caretaker; 15-year-old Julia (Neve Campbell), a sensitive teen; 11-year-old Claudia (Lacey Chabert), a precocious child prodigy; and baby Owen, age one.

The struggles the Salingers face over the years include Charlie’s battle with cancer in Season 4, Bailey’s battle with alcoholism in Season 3, Julia’s dealing with domestic violence in a relationship in Season 5, and the long-term effects of parental loss.

The show originally aired on Fox and ran for six seasons.

A reboot for Party of Five has been ordered at Freeform with the same creators attached, following a Hispanic family whose kids find themselves on their own after their parents are deported.

No time like the present to enjoy the original series.

Lost

The show that intrigued audiences around the world landed at Hulu.

After having a streaming home in the Netflix library, the mysterious thriller following the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island, the show made the jump to Hulu with a new deal.

The crash survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There’s much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.

The show, starring Matthew Fox in the role of Jack Shepard, takes viewers on a wild ride of theories and mystery throughout its six season run.

The ABC drama created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof should definitely be on your TV list if you haven’t watched it yet.

Ally McBeal

Calista Flockhart’s masterful performance as Boston lawyer Ally McBeal, as well as the supporting cast of peculiar characters, made this Fox legal drama one-to-watch in the 1990s.

Created by David E. Kelley, the shows follows McBeal working in the fictional Boston law firm Cage and Fish – famously known for its unisex bathroom – with other lawyers whose lives and loves were eccentric, humorous, and dramatic.

The series received critical acclaim in its early seasons, winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 1997 and 1998, and also winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999.

The legal dramedy series also starred, Greg Gerrman, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol, Lisa Nicole Carson, Gil Bellows and Courtney Thorne-Smith.

Seinfeld

Have you even lived if you haven’t seen Seinfeld?

One of the most popular television series of all time, the sitcom starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia-Louis Dreyfous, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander takes a look at the life of a single adult and his friends in the 1990s.

This comedy classic is a must-watch for television fans, who have probably been catching reruns of the show their entire lives and now have the chance to watch all nine seasons and 180 episodes of the critically acclaimed series.

Reba

Reba McEntire’s sitcom at The WB is like television comfort food.

The show is set in the suburbs of Houston, Texas, and stars Reba McEntire as a wisecracking single mother Reba Nell Hart, whose dentist ex-husband Brock (Christopher Rich) has left her to marry young, ditzy Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman) his dental hygienist after an affair with her, when it is revealed in the pilot episode that Barbra Jean is pregnant.

Ironically, though Reba sees “B.J.” (Barbra Jean’s nickname) as her nemesis, Barbra Jean considers Reba her best (and perhaps only) friend. As the show progresses Reba slowly and painfully comes to the conclusion that despite all her efforts to hate her, she likes Barbra Jean and considers her a friend. In the pilot episode it was revealed that Reba’s oldest daughter, then high school senior Cheyenne (JoAnna Garcia), is pregnant.

The family comedy ran for six seasons and 127 episodes of hilarious shenanigans before being cancelled by The CW.

The Good Wife

Juliana Margulies has more than one hit show under her belt.

On The Good Wife, Margulies played lawyer and political wife Alicia Florrick, whose world gets turned upside down after her husband Peter (Chris Noth) gets caught in a sex and corruption scandal. Forced to go back to work, Alicia finds work at a Chicago law firm headed by Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Will Gardner.

Throughout the show’s seven seasons, Alicia grows into a powerhouse attorney, and the cast of recurring characters throughout the series elevates the show to great heights of entertainment. Some notable guest stars on the show include Michael J. Fox, Matthew Perry and Rita Wilson.

After the end of The Good Wife, the creators launched a spin-off series starring Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo. The Good Fight, streaming on CBS All Access.

Beverly Hills

One of the most popular teen soaps of all time, Beverly Hills, 90210 changed the game.

The show started focuses on the assimilation of a Midwestern family into the glamorous world of Beverly Hills. The show explores the realities and myths of social classes in Beverly Hills while at the same time exposing the strains this lifestyle can put on family relationships.

Starring an ensemble cast led by Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth, this show changed the way teenage stories were told on broadcast television.

Beverly Hills, 90210 aired for 10 seasons on Fox. The CW launched a reboot, 90210, which aired for five seasons and featured some of the cast from the original series during its first season.

Step by Step

What’s your favorite episode of Step by Step?

The sitcom, originally part of ABC’s TGIF lineup before moving to CBS in later seasons, was a fan favorite during its entire run.

The show starred Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers as two single parents (each with three children), who spontaneously get married after meeting one another during a vacation, resulting in them becoming the heads of a large blended family.

Bingeing ll seven seasons of Step by Step is like a walk down memory lane, especially for those who wish they could have just stayed in the 90s.

7th Heaven

Now this is a classic family drama.

7th Heaven follows the Camden family, led by minister Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) and their lives in the fictional town of Glenoak, California.

The WB’s highest rated series, this drama was the world’s introduction to Jessica Biel’s talent, as well as one of the few shows to give its family dog, “Happy,” a series regular credit.

With 11 seasons and 243 episodes, 7th Heaven was the longest-running family drama in the history of American television.

The show captured the hearts of audiences with its charming and heart-warming storytelling and has been praised for providing high-quality entertainment for all ages.