10 Best 90’s Nickelodeon Shows

Who remembers their favorite 90’s Nickelodeon shows? They are pretty hard to forget, right? I mean, Kenan and Kel had Coolio singing their theme song and Are You Afraid of the Dark gave us all an uncanny feeling that drew us in for more. In case you forgot a few of the most popular shows on Nickelodeon — and of all time, really —here’s a list that will take you back to your childhood.

10. Double Dare

What originally started in 1986, Double Dare became one of the most popular kids game shows in the early ’90s (1986-1993.) It seems as though several generations can’t get enough of it because a revival was made seven years later in 2000 and most recently in 2018. This slimefest of a show is Nickelodeon’s longest-running game show and is now hosted by actress and YouTube comedian, Liza Koshy. Not sure if it gets much better than that — have you seen her stuff on YouTube?

9. The Adventures of Pete and Pete

First off, have you ever heard of two siblings having the exact same name? No, didn’t think so. The Adventures of Pete and Pete is why ’90s babies have the weird sense of humor they do. However, this was a much simpler time when kids would amuse themselves with sticks outside and would use vacuum cleaners to suction their face and lips, so you can’t blame them too much — kids these days just wouldn’t understand. Big Pete and Little Pete did give us another perspective on life with their strange way of thinking and detailed narration, so thank you for that.

8. Salute Your Shorts

Ahhhh, camp Anawanna. Salute Your Shorts was filled with strict counselors and a bunch of teens ready to play the best pranks on whoever would fall for them. Despite this show only lasting for one year (1991-1992,) it’s still one of the most memorable ’90s Nickelodeon shows.

7. Legends of the Hidden Temple

A temple filled with hidden treasure? Yes, please. Legends of the Hidden Temple was that show that taught boys and girls to get along and work as a team. Kind of. I mean, cooties were the last thing on their mind when trying to win the ultimate prize — HIDDEN TREASURE! Let’s not forget the episode when one girl got stuck in the Pit of Despair and threw up. Classic. This show was intense and we think they should bring it back.

6. Clarissa Explains It All

Clarissa Explains It All made everyone watching feel like Melissa Joan Hart was their best friend. I mean, how much more personal can you get? She shared everything with us: boy problems, school issues, family disputes — all while looking right at the camera! Quite the personal touch. Something that made this show extra special was that it was the first one on Nick’s network to have a female lead. This set the precedent for many shows to come. The original series ran for five seasons (1991-1994) and a reboot is rumored to be in development!

5. The Amanda Show

MEH-HEH! Back in the days of Courtney and Judge Trudy, Amanda Bynes was undeniably hysterical in just about every skit during The Amanda Show — some were a bit odd, let’s be honest. The All That spin-off series lasted three seasons which helped launch Bynes’ career until things took an unexpected turn in 2013 after a slew of strange tweets and erratic behavior. As of recently, the child actress is back in a good place and is “excited for the future” according to her family attorney, Tamar Arminak, when speaking to E! News.

4. The Secret World of Alex Mack

The Secret World of Alex Mack was honestly one of the weirdest shows but we loved it! Then again, most 90’s shows were just plain weird. I mean, Alex Mack turned into a puddle! What? Following footsteps of Clarissa Explains It All, The Secret World of Alex Mack was the second show to have a female lead on the network and lasted four successful seasons. Can we bring this show back or would it just be too weird for kids these days?

3. Kenan and Kel

Aw, here it goes! Kenan and Kel were like Kel’s love for orange soda — you can’t have one without the other. While Kenan, who worked at a grocery store, always tried to hit it big with money, his best friend Kel was dragged everywhere with him, despite his reputation for messing things up for the both of them. The two comedians had their show for four years (1996-2000) after starring in All That in 1994 as part of the original cast.

2. All That

All That really was ALL THAT! The SNL-style show had a great run, lasting nine years and creating seven spinoff shows! Kenan and Kel, The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, The Nick Cannon Show, KaBlam!, Just Jordan and Action League Now were all a hit after All That aired in 1994.

1. Are You Afraid of the Dark

If you didn’t watch Are You Afraid of the Dark as a kid, we’re not sure you truly knew how appreciative some of us were of nightlights. Honestly, some of these episodes were pretty scary, and some of us were just scarred as kids after watching this. The spooky anthology lasted for 10 years and changed campfire storytelling forever.