New 'SNL' Not on Tonight, NBC Re-Airing Daniel Craig Episode Instead

Saturday Night Live is taking a breather after airing an entirely remotely-produced episode last week. Instead of airing a new batch of sketches, the NBC series will re-air the episode in which Daniel Craig took over hosting duties. SNL's episode featuring Craig previously aired on March 7 and was the show's last fully live episode before it shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only did Craig star in a bevy of funny sketches, but he also addressed his future as James Bond in his opening monologue, which you will get to listen to once again when the episode re-airs. At the time, the actor noted that No Time to Die, which will now be released in November, will mark his last turn as the suave spy. Craig even told the audience, "Now, this next James Bond film is going to be my last, but it's going to be one of the best because we got Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Fleabag to come and help with some of the dialogue." He then went on to talk about Waller-Bridge's impact on the script, which he joked had plenty of that Fleabag charm, "It's not going to be that different, but every so often I will turn to the camera and I will say, 'The name's Bond, James Bond. Is it bad that I fancy the Pope?'"

As previously mentioned, Craig's SNL episode airs one week after the sketch series aired an episode that featured skits performed by the cast from the comfort of their homes. From the Weekend Update segment to performances by musical guest Chris Martin, it felt as though SNL was actually back, just with a remote touch. The episode even featured Tom Hanks as a host. The actor's hosting stint came after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, a fact that he touched upon during his opening monologue, which was, of course, filmed from his home (the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, are back in the United States after they initially tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia).

“I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus, and ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America’s dad than ever before,” Hanks said, adding, “No one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable.” The Forrest Gump actor also told viewers that he and his wife were feeling "better" following their diagnoses, and issued his thanks to those who are working on the frontlines amidst this health crisis.