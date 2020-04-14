All 'Rick and Morty' Season 4 Episode Titles, Release Dates Revealed

On Tuesday, Adult Swim revealed the titles of all five new Rick and Morty episodes coming next month. Season 4 of the smash-hit cartoon premieres on Sunday, May 3, and now fans have a couple of weeks to mull over the episode titles and guess what may be coming. According to Adult Swim, this "is almost as fun as watching episodes."

Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 6 airs at last next month, after a hiatus last nearly half a year. The series took a midseason break back in December, leaving fans with no clue about when it might return. Now, it looks like it will be here just in time for quarantine, with a new episode every Sunday in May. As usual, the episode-naming convention leaves a lot of room for speculation.

Imagining episodes based on their name is almost as fun as watching episodes.

New #rickandmorty returns May 3 at 11:30pm on @adultswim. pic.twitter.com/xfo0pGtK4S — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) April 14, 2020

The episode titles for the rest of Season 4 are: "Never Ricking Morty," "Promortyus," "The Vat of Acid Episode," "Childrick of Morty" and "Star Mort Rickturn of The Jerri." In Adult Swim's announcement, each title was accompanied by an air date, confirming that once the show comes back, there will be no more breaks until the end of the season.

Rick and Morty has been doing parody episode titles since Season 1, shoe-horning in the main characters' names in some impressive stretches of English phonetics. However, the show does not do strict parodies of the titles it borrows from, so this only gives fans a vague hint about what the episode might be about.

If anything, we may be able to infer some of the tropes and concepts the show will play with rather than the story arcs themselves. For example, Season 1 has an episode titled "Lawnmower Dog," where the B plot features the family dog gradually becoming a genius. However, it does not really follow the template of Lawnmower Man, and in fact the main thrust of the episode is actually a parody of Inception.

On the other hand, back in December there was an episode titled "Rattlestar Ricklactica," which had very little to do with Battlestar Galactica, but instead loosely poked fun at The Terminator and other time travel stories. The "rattle" in the title referred to the sentient snakes in the episode, which no fan theorist could have been expected to guess ahead of time.

With this in mind, there is really no guessing what the back half of Rick and Morty Season 4 has in store for us, but that's part of the reason why the show is so beloved. Still, here are the episode titles for Rick and Morty Season 4, and some guesses about what they might mean.

This story is developing.