'Rick and Morty' Trailer Has Fans Beyond Pumped for New Episodes

A brand new Rick and Morty trailer recently debuted, revealing the show's epic return, and it has fans beyond pumped for the upcoming new episodes. Adult Swim dropped the brand new clip on their Twitter page on Tuesday, and users have been loving it.

Clips of the new episodes play over Thin Lizzy's classic rock tune "The Boys Are Back in Town." One fan replied to the post, saying, "AdultSwim better not be foolin'. If they are, this is one hell of a joke, but if they aren't I'm genuinely excited for what Rick and Morty has in store." Someone else exclaimed, "WAIT FINALLY YES ! WE ARE STUCK IN THE HOUSE BECAUSE OF THE CORONA VIRUS & QUARANTINE THIS IS THE PERFECT TIMING TO RELEASE NEW EPISODES @RickandMorty WOULD HAVE TO MOST VIEWERS DURING THIS TIME."

