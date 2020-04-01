'Rick and Morty' Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Released, Return Date Revealed

Rick and Morty Season 4's second part's trailer officially dropped late Tuesday night. The new trailer sees the titular characters (both voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland) tackling all kinds of sci-fi threats alongside their family. There are also some familiar supporting characters who pop up along the way, as well. Rick and Morty Season 4 will return with a new episode on May 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET. The second batch of episodes will consist of five instalments. The new trailer confirmed as much, being as it was entitled as a trailer for "The Other Five."

Among the many sights in the 95-second trailer are the duo in Gundam-inspired robot samurai suits, Rick growing extra arms and shooting guns, the pair being attacked by some sort of leech aliens that are covering their spaceship, Rick battling an enormous white wolf, the family garage being swarmed by SWAT, Jerry (Chris Parnell) in some sort of tube pipeline and the duo being assaulted by a muscular man.

There's also a bit about the duo getting into trouble and diving into a vat of acid.

"If anything goes wrong — which it won't — jump into the same vat of acid that I do," Ricky tells Morty before a mission.

"OK. Wait, what?" Morty replies.

Later in the trailer, the plan apparently goes wrong, being as we see the pair diving into the aforementioned acid.

Jerry also gets a moment of dialogue in the trailer, which is set to Thin Lizzy's 1976 song "The Boys Are Back in Town."

"I have a life, too. I have dreams," Jerry sternly declares at the family dinner table. Rick, Morty and Beth (Sarah Chalke) blankly stare at him for a moment before Beth changes the subject.

"And how's Summer?" she asks.

Speaking of Summer (Spencer Grammer), she is seen getting into a Star Wars-inspired lightsaber duel with former friend, Tammy Gueterman (Cassie Steele), who fans will remember from the wild Season 2 finale. In addition to Tammy, another minor character that is returning will be the family's former pet, Snuffles (Rob Paulsen).

No episodes synopsis or titles have been released as of press time. Also no word on what guest stars will pop in for voice roles during this batch of episodes.

