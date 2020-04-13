‘Rick and Morty’ Midseason Premiere: Season 4, Episode 6 Title Revealed

The title of the next episode of Rick and Morty Season 4 is here: "Never Ricking Morty." The series has been on hiatus since December, but with the midseason premiere fast approaching, fans are eager for every scrap of information they can get. Many are already busy guessing what comes next for the unlikely sci-fi heroes.

After months of waiting, the title of Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 6 is here: "Never Ricking Morty." So far, no one has correlated the title with a particular franchise or catchphrase, as so many of the series' other episode titles are. Still, when IGN broke the news on Monday morning, they invited fans on Twitter to guess what the episode might be about. In true Rick and Morty fashion, fans provided some twisted guesses.

We can exclusively reveal the title of @RickandMorty's midseason premiere episode: “Never Ricking Morty,” debuting on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30pm ET/PT. So, uh... what are Rick and Morty up to in this episode? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/r8yYkqFZyg — IGN (@IGN) April 13, 2020

One fan predicted that the interdimensional heroes would spend this episode "riding unicorns," while another suggested that they were "recording a soothing lullaby. Another oddly specific guess was they they were "captured by an evil alien gangsta who wrongly believes they have information it wants, makes them watch every Nick (sic) Cage film produced after 2011 over and over again until they escape." Perhaps the most surprising guess, however, was that in this episode, "Rick shows genuine compassion and love for his irreplaceable grandson."

There's no telling which guess is the closest, as no other information about the midseason premiere is available yet. Even the GIF included in the announcement is from an episode back in Season 3, though it may hint at the tone of the episode. On the other hand, it may simply reflect the feelings of the fandom.

Rick and Morty Season 4 returns on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. A trailer for the second half of the season was released last month, showing some of the series' most ambitious action sequences ever. That includes an "unnecessarily badass suit-up" putting Rick and Morty into robot armor as they face down a horde of aliens, and at least one scene where Rick sprouts three extra arms from his torso.

The trailer also teased the return of a few characters from earlier in the series, such as the family's sentient dog, Snowball — formerly known as Snuffles — and Tammy, Summer's high school friend who turned out to be a deep-cover agent for the Galactic Federation. Perhaps most exciting of all for fans, the trailer opens on a shot of an army of Ricks all lined up in ranks with spears in hand outside of some kind of futuristic palace. In all likelihood, this hints at the continuation of the Evil Morty plot — one of the show's strongest and most beloved ongoing stories.

For the full details, fans will simply have to tune in to see for themselves. Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 6, "Never Ricking Morty" premieres on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.