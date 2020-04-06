'The Voice' Battle Rounds Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Monday night's episode of The Voice will feature the final Battle Round for Season 18. The show's 16 would-be contestants will flex their pipes and do their best to wow the quartet of judges, including Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Of course, there can be only one winner, and it's the show's first-ever four-way, fan-voted contest, so here's to catch the action as it unfolds on the air.

The new episode of The Voice will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Those with a TV antenna or cable subscription should be able to pick up the channel. Other options include catching it afterward on-demand or by recording the show on your DVR. For those who don't have a cable subscription, it can be streamed live on Hulu Live TV as well as Sling TV. They also offer up free trials available for anyone who wants to test out the service before officially signing up.

Only one night of #VoiceBattles left. 🔥 Find out who makes it through on #TheVoice TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/QgxFn5EfVa — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 6, 2020

Recently, Shelton spoke to ABC News Radio about what is it that he really loves about the show's blind audition process. Namely, the fact that "you can't really listen for anything other than talent whenever you're sitting in these blind auditions because you can't see the person."

"You don't know what they have going on there, whether they're a dork or they're the coolest-looking person in the world, are ugly or beautiful. You have no idea what's going on back there behind you," he continued. "A lot of times you don't even know if it's a guy or a girl. So that's what makes this show so great is because it begins with somebody's talent."

Still, Shelton isn't above using some unusual techniques for winning singers over to his team. In the Season 18 premiere back in February, the country singer even brought out a puppy to help woo one specific contestant his way as their coach.

As Tate Brusa began singing Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," both Shelton and Jonas turned their chairs around. While Shelton grumbled he might be at a disadvantage given Jonas' young age, out came snowflake the puppy to turn the odds in his favor. Brusa ended up going with Jonas anyway. The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.