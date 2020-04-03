Wendy Williams Will Return to Daytime Show Next Week, Filming at Home

✖

Wendy Williams is returning to television, although The Wendy Williams Show will look a little different. Following in the footsteps of other talk show hosts, Williams will host new episode of her show during the coronavirus pandemic. The at-home episodes will begin airing on Monday, April 6.

"I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same but I’m very excited to get back to my Wendy Watchers," Williams said in a statement Friday, reports PEOPLE. "There's so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other!"

The at-home footage will be interspersed with segments filmed before the show stopped production back on March 12. The new episodes will include virtual celebrity interviews, along with her fan-favorite "Hot Topics" and "Ask Wendy" segments.

Williams already tested her at-home filming capabilities with an online video she published on March 23 and filmed in her New York apartment. The bizarre video included footage of Williams eating different foods and introducing viewers to her bizarre Betty Boop statue.

"I purchased her as white skin, but a black parent in a black household, you want images of yourself in your household," Williams said of the statue, reports Page Six. "I did this with my spray-painter years ago… Although Betty does have baby hair, so you know, maybe she is a sister in her own way."

Later, she discussed her last appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, in which she talked about not thinking about sex while under quarantine.

"As much as a wanted woman as I am, I'm not thinking about that," Williams, whose divorce from Kevin Hunter was finalized in January, said. "I don't want anybody over here. I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat? The shower?"

She went on to complain about how the Oz interview was edited, suggesting her comments did notget enough context. She also complained about people who continued to party even after "stay-at-home" orders were issued.

"People are partying, acting a fool," Williams said. "You all better have several seats and sit down. That social distancing, it's so real it's unbelievable."

Ellen DeGeneres is also returning to television next week with at-home episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Next week's guests include Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Drew Brees and David Spade.

"Since going into quarantine two weeks ago, I’ve been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia," DeGeneres said in an Instagram video, referring to wife Portia de Rossi. "Starting Monday, you'll be able to see it too, and I can't wait."

Andy Cohen also began hosing Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home this week, just a few days after revealing he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Photo credit: Getty Images