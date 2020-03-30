Andy Cohen Gives Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Coronavirus

✖

Andy Cohen is on the mend and returning to Watch What Happens Live 10 days after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus. New episodes of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home will debut beginning Monday, as per Variety, and will feature Cohen at his West Village apartment in New York City video chatting his star-studded guest list.

"Happy to report I'm feeling better… and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight," Cohen wrote on Instagram. "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Mar 30, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

As per Variety, Cohen's first guests this week include Nene Leakes of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Lisa Rinna of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Jerry O’Connell on Monday; Vanderpump Rules‘ Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on Tuesday; longtime friend and artist John Mayer on Wednesday; and Kyle Richards of RHOBH, Ramona Singer of Real Housewives of New York City, and Melissa and Joe Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey on Thursday.

The new social distancing version of WWHL was scheduled to originally debut on March 22, but Cohen revealed two days prior that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."

He concluded with a message to his followers, "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Hearing that Cohen had recovered by the virus, Bravolebrities were quick to leave supportive comments for their boss.

"God is good!" Porsha Williams of RHOA wrote. "Glad you [are] feeling better !!"

Dorinda Medley of RHONY added, "SOOOO HAPPY! You look great x"

RHONJ's Margaret Josephs chimed in, "Best News Ever!! Welcome back!!!!

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky / Stringer, Getty