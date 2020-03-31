Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' Show Studio Following Weeks-Long Quarantine and Fans Couldn't Be Happier

Today show viewers are giving co-anchor Savannah Guthrie a warm welcome back after she returned to Studio 1A alongside Hoda Kotb for the first time in weeks. Guthrie had been hosting the NBC morning show from home amid a coronavirus self-quarantine, though she made her grand return to the studio on Tuesday.

We’re very happy to have our @savannahguthrie back in Studio 1A this morning! pic.twitter.com/omj07fILGl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 31, 2020

Sitting six feet apart per social distancing recommendations, Guthrie and Kotb expressed their excitement over her return, with Kotb stating that having her co-anchor back in studio things felt a little more normal. In recent weeks, Kotb had been the only anchor recording live from Studio 1A, where there was also no audience, as several co-hosts self-quarantined after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

Filming Tuesday’s segment with updates about the coronavirus pandemic, it was also announced that Guthrie and Kotb will be anchoring a live primetime special about the coronavirus pandemic at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

