Watch Savannah Guthrie Return to 'Today' Show Studio 1A After Coronavirus Quarantine

After nearly two weeks of hosting the Today show from a makeshift studio in her basement amid a coronavirus self-quarantine, Savannah Guthrie has officially returned to Studio 1A. On Tuesday, Guthrie joined co-anchor Hoda Kotb, expressing her excitement to be back to work in her normal setting.

We’re very happy to have our @savannahguthrie back in Studio 1A this morning! pic.twitter.com/omj07fILGl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 31, 2020

Guthrie's return was first teased Monday night in a tweet from the NBC News PR Twitter account, with the co-anchor later teasing her and Kotb's reunion in posts shared to both Twitter and Instagram early Tuesday morning. During her return appearance, the co-anchors tackled the coronavirus pandemic, speaking to both an emergency room doctor working the frontlines and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, though they took a moment to celebrate Guthrie's return at the top of the show.

"This is Studio 1A! I haven't been here in a while!" Guthrie said at the beginning of the NBC morning show.

"I was going to say, so many things are not normal," Kotb added. "But in this moment, right now as I'm looking at you, something finally is. It's good to see your face."

"It feels good to be in the same room," Guthrie said. "I wish we were closer, like we used to snuggle up, but we're practicing our social distancing. It's good to be back in the studio."

Her Tuesday appearance marked the first time Guthrie has appeared in-studio since it was announced on March 18 that she would be anchoring the morning show from home after she began to experience a sore throat and runny nose.

"Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I'm going to be anchoring TODAY from my house!" she announced at the time. "In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I'm staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose."

"This was the advice of NBC's superb medical team and my bosses," she continued. "I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it's on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us... So see you tomorrow on TODAY - from my basement!"

In recent weeks, a number of Today's co-anchors have been working from home, including both Al Roker and Craig Melvin, who were pulled from the show after a 3rd Hour of Today staffer tested positive for coronavirus.