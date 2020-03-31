Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' Studio After Coronavirus Quarantine at Home

Savannah Guthrie is back on the set of the Today show after a few weeks of self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The longtime NBC News veteran returned to her role as co-anchor of the morning show alongside her co-host, Hoda Kotb — sitting at a safe six-foot social distance, of course.

"This is Studio 1A! I haven't been here in a while!" Guthrie exclaimed at the top of Tuesday's show. Kotb was glad to have her back, saying, "So many things are not normal, and in his moment, right now as I look at you, something finally is. It's good to see your face." Guthrie said it was "good to be back in the studio" as the two co-anchors "practiced [their] social distancing."

We’re very happy to have our @savannahguthrie back in Studio 1A this morning! pic.twitter.com/omj07fILGl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 31, 2020

Guthrie's return came just in time, as she and Kotb will be anchoring a live primetime special about the coronavirus pandemic at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Guthrie announced earlier this month, on March 17, that she would be anchoring Today from her house out of "an abundance of caution" after experiencing a mild sore throat and a runny nose. In the meantime, she co-anchored the show from her basement while Kotb hosted in the studio.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin also announced that they'd be working from home after a staffer their 3rd Hour of Today show tested positive for COVID-19. Melvin has since returned to work while Roker remains calling in from various spots in his house.

This story is developing.