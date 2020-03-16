Wendell Pierce Wishes 'The Wire' Co-Star Idris Elba 'Best of Health' Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba quickly saw support flooding in after he revealed on Monday that he had received a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus. Elba revealed the news with a video he shared on social media in which told his followers that he did not show any symptoms. The Luther star urged everyone to "stay home" after learning of his results.

Many in the industry quickly reached out to him, including his Suicide Squad 2 director James Gunn. Along with Gunn, one of his former castmates from The Wire, Wendell Pierce, spoke on behalf of the show's stars in wishing him the best.

The Wire saw Elba play the character of Stringer Bell while Pierce appeared as Bunk Moreland. The HBO series aired for five seasons from 2002 to 2008.

The entire cast of The Wire wishes our brother @IdrisElba to get well soon as he fights this virus. Take care and best of health. @WireFans — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 16, 2020

In his announcement, which saw Elba speak for approximately two minutes, the British actor added that his wife has not been tested yet. He plans on documenting his recovery for his followers.

"I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive," he explained. "I found out last Friday that they were tested positive but I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today."

Elba is set to play a new character in Gunn's Suicide Squad 2. He was previously reported to be replacing Will Smith's character, Deadshot, but that has since been shot down. In the wake of Elba's news, Gunn sent his "thoughts and prayers" to him.

"Maybe thoughts and prayers aren’t entirely in fashion but I’d love for all you praying sorts to pray for my friend @idriselba, one of the greatest guys I know, AND to practice as much social distancing as you possibly can in the following weeks," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Love you, Idris."

Gunn is yet another Hollywood star to test positive for COVID-19. Among the first notable people to report that they had contracted it was Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who have since been released from the hospital in Australia. Other notable stars include a pair of Utah Jazz teammates, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who shared that he needed time to "cool off" after Gobert's questionable precautionary approach to the coronavirus.

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage