Whoopi Goldberg Wears a Giant Top Hat on 'The View' and Fans Can't Get Enough

No matter how many years she spends as moderator of The View, Whoopi Goldberg will always be a comedian at heart. The Sister Act star did her best to make viewers at home laugh after she wore a giant top hat throughout the duration of Thursday's episode. After welcoming the non-existent studio audience, Goldberg explained that she donned the over-the-top accessory in order to inject a bit of humor into the dark and anxiety-inducing coronavirus-related news cycle. "It's a little crazy, it's a little nutty, and I wanted to make everybody smile," she said. "In the face of what's going on, lots of scary stuff happening, and we don't want everybody to be scared all the time. There is some silly stuff left, and I'm wearing it.

Goldberg's co-hosts — Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain — all cracked up at her Alice in Wonderland style hat, asking her if she found it in her dressing room. "I pulled it out of my bra, 'cause you know I keep everything in my bra," Goldberg joked back. "Not really."

The 64-year-old's jokes didn't get quite the raucous response from the live studio audience that they normally do; Thursday's episode of The View marked the second consecutive episode without a live audience, as the popular ABC talk show and many others have made the decision to forgo audiences in light of coronavirus concerns. However, fans at home laughed in bewilderment at Goldberg's wardrobe choice. Continue scrolling to see their reactions on social media.