'The Conners' Fans React to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Guest-Star Reveal

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and co-host Sharon Osbourne will guest star in an upcoming episode of The Conners, ABC revealed Thursday. The news was celebrated by longtime fans of the Roseanne spin-off, many of whom are Osbourne fans too. The episode will also serve as miniature The Talk reunion, as both Sharon and The Conners star Sara Gilbert appeared on the CBS talk show.

The Osbournes will star in the March 17 episode, titled "Beards, Thrupples and Robots." The teaser photo from the episode shows the Osbournes sitting in the recently revived Lunch Box restaurant.

In the episode, Harris (Emma Kenney) becomes Darlene's (Gilbert) boss after her mother gets a job at Price Warehouse to earn some extra money. Meanwhile, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) tries to keep her "throuple" relationship with Ron and Janelle going. Everyone else starts to make fun of Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) after he shaves his head to have a more clean-cut look in an attempt to woo advertisers for his magazine.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is now in the middle of its second season.

Scroll on for a look at how The Conners fans celebrated the Osbournes stopping by Lankford.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy