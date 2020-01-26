Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne broke his silence on his father's Parkinson's disease diagnosis in an Instagram post Thursday. Jack called the former Black Sabbath singer the "strongest man I know" and assured fans Osbourne's fight will make him a "stronger" and "better" man. Osbourne went public with his Parkinson's diagnosis on Good Morning America on Jan. 21.

"Dad, Bear and myself around '87," Jack wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Osbourne with Jack as a toddler. "Just with all that been said this week I figured I’d show some love to my father. He’s the strongest man I know and what he has been facing will only make him and stronger/better man."

While on GMA, Osbourne and Sharon revealed the "Crazy Train" singer was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease called "PRKN 2."

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's," Sharon explained. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Osbourne's announcement came after he had to postpone a tour following a scary injury during his New Year's Eve show. The 71-year-old said he needed surgery on his neck, "which screwed all my nerves." During his recovery, Osbourne stayed out of the public eye and is taking Parkinson's medication and nerve pills.

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," Osbourne told GMA anchor Robin Roberts. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Jack and his sister, Kelly Osbourne, also appeared on GMA to discuss how hard it was to watch their father deal with the condition.

"The hardest thing is watching somebody that you love suffer," Kelly said. "It's kind of become a bit of — I think a role reversal for us, where we have to be like, 'Snap out of it. Come on we — we have to all admit what's happening here,' so that we can get over this. And it took a while for everyone to be on the same page."

Jack can relate to his father on another level, as he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

"I understand when you have something you don't want to have — but I don't push it. If he wants to talk, and if not — I try to slip in information," he said.

Sharon has continued to co-host CBS' The Talk during her husband's battle, and thanked fans and her co-hosts for their support on the show.

"[It's] good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family," Sharon told her co-hosts. "So I have a second family. I don't only have one, I have two, and just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it's heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback."

Photo credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images