Meghan McCain Not on 'The View' Monday and Fans Have Thoughts

Meghan McCain was noticeably absent from Monday morning's episode of The View, raising questions from fans and viewers. Many took to social media to express their joy at a McCain-free installment, while others said they would miss her contributions. The episode featured some heated discussions.

The View kicked off on Monday morning with big celebrity guests and monumental news stories to cover, but McCain was not there to weigh in. The 35-year-old pundit's absence was not remarked upon in the broadcast, but fans took notice.

"THANK GOD MEGHAN MCCAIN IS NOT ON THE VIEW TODAY! SHE GETS ON MY NERVES AND TALKS TOO MUCH!" one fan tweeted.

"I enjoy the show so much more when [Meghan McCain] is out. I never need to use the mute button or change the channel," added another.

"Weird how Meghan McCain only gets sick on Mondays or Fridays," a third person wrote alongside an old photo of McCain holding a beer.

Others felt quite the opposite, taking to social media to say how much they missed McCain on the show. McCain often portrays herself as the only conservative or republican voice on the panel, especially since Abby Huntsman left.

"[Meghan McCain] I miss you on The View," one person wrote, tagging McCain.

"[The View] without [Meghan McCain] is unwatchable," tweeted another.

Whatever McCain's reason for being absent, there is no doubt that she would have had a lot to say on Monday's episode. The program kicked off with a discussion of the latest updates on the Coronavirus, or COVID-19. The panel paid special attention to how President Donald Trump is handling the crisis.

TRUMP’S MANAGING OF CORONAVIRUS: As the United States saw a rise in cases over the weekend closing schools and canceling public events, the co-hosts weigh in on the White House’s response and Pres. Trump’s messaging. https://t.co/TahLWcfMz5 pic.twitter.com/BIthZeTOT9 — The View (@TheView) March 9, 2020

"He says stay calm? I haven't been calm since he got into office!" said Joy Behar to applause from the audience. "Who has?"

Some of Behar's commentary was exactly the kind of thing that might usually have caused an argument between her and McCain, had she been on the air. She not only commented on the actions of President Trump, but on the Republican Party's ideology as a whole.

"Well, what is government really for? Government is there to protect you from terrorism, from a health thing — just exactly this thing! You know, republicans like to say 'we only want small government,' well this is what government does! ...This is exactly the function of government, and our government is screwing up! So remember that at election day," she said.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg said McCain will return to The View on Tuesday. The talk show airs on week days at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.