'The View': Meghan McCain Lashes out at 'Triggered' Viewers

Meghan McCain lashed out at fans of The View who feel "deeply triggered" by her opinions. The talk show co-host defended herself from critics, as rumors about her issues with her colleagues behind the scenes are rising. McCain got a decidedly mixed response on Twitter.

McCain often defends her position as the resident Republican on The View. On many issues she finds herself alone in her opinion, and viewers complain that she gets petulant while arguing with her co-stars. To them, McCain made a snarky post on Saturday.

"It's called 'The View' ... I am paid to give another view," McCain tweeted. "If you're deeply triggered by a diversity of opinions and want to watch a show where everyone just sits around agreeing with one another on everything, feel free to find a show called 'The Same' ..."

Fans fired back at McCain, arguing that she was badly misrepresenting her role on The View. Some said that her contributions to The View are inconsistent, contrarian and intentionally incendiary.

"Agreed, but it seems you don't really have a 'view' when it comes to politics," one person tweeted. "You know damn well the Republicans have failed the US citizens and yet you still refuse to call them out. Instead you insist on adding confusion by turning on the DEMs on every point."

It is true that McCain is a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump, while still identifying as a Republican. Other viewers felt that she works too hard to carve out a political niche between the Trump administration and the Democrats, while accepting no feedback in the process.

"That's why we watch. but when your 'my view is the only one that matters so deal with it' attitude rears its ugly head, it's an awful experience for the 'View-ers',and ultimately results in switching the channel to make the screaming stop," another person responded.

McCain's fights with her co-hosts are one of the big complaints users often raise about her online. She is known to talk over them on camera and complain about getting little air-time, and last month Us Weekly reported that the issues extended backstage as well.

"Meghan is a lone wolf at The View, and it has been difficult to produce the show because of the tensions and division," the source claimed. "It has been really hostile between Whoopi and Meghan all season, and neither one of the ladies cares to hide their feelings. The negativity has been present since last season, and it trickles down to the staffers that work with them."

McCain and her co-hosts have since denied the rumors that there are problems between them, yet their on-screen tension persists.