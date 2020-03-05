'Lucifer' Fans Are Beyond Pumped Tom Ellis Has Signed on for Season 6

Following the news that Lucifer star Tom Ellis has finalized a deal to star in a potential Season 6 of the Netflix series, the show's dedicated fan base has once more weighed in. Even though the series' two showrunners, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, have been in talks for their own deals regarding Season 6, it doesn't serve as confirmation that it will actually return. It does, however, indicate that it's time for a little devilish optimism.

"It just wouldn't be the same without him," commented one fan. "Can't wait for Season 5 to come out!! Super happy about Season 6."

"[I] just started watching this series and love it," added another.

A third simply wrote, "I swear to go if this isn’t true I'm gonna riot."

One commenter, however, advised against watching Lucifer, saying it's "a very demonic show," which technically isn't wrong.

Along with Ellis' return, several of his co-stars already have deals in place that would take them through Season 6. Back in February, Netflix was considering extending Lucifer's run for another season, after previously announcing that Season 5 would be the show's last. It also marks the second time the show has been brought back from certain doom.

Lucifer first premiered on FOX back in January of 2016, where it ran for three seasons before being canceled by the network. After its cancellation in mid-2018, fans rallied around the hashtag '#SaveLucifer,' which helped find the series a new home on Netflix one month later. Season 4 premiered in May of last year, while Season 5 was announced last June, a premiere date has not yet been announced.

"We're thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can't wait to give them the big finish they've all been waiting for," Netflix said in a statement at the time, per Deadline.

Modrovich and Henderson added to the sentiment, expressing their continued gratitude to the streamer for allowing the story to continue.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!"

Lucifer is based on a character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Gaiman's beloved Sandman comic. He was later given his own comic series, which became the loose basis for the show.