'Lucifer' Showrunners in Talks for Season 6 Renewal on Netflix

It was announced last year that Lucifer's fifth season would be its last, but it seems that may no longer be the case. TVLine reports that Netflix has closed a new deal with Lucifer showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich for the two to helm the drama for a potential Season 6, though series star Tom Ellis does not yet have his own deal for another season.

Sources say that negotiations between Ellis and Warner Bros. Television are continuing and that "all sides are expecting a positive outcome."

Lucifer centers around the devil himself, Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), as he heads to Los Angeles to run a nightclub and also acts as a consultant to the LAPD. The show premiered on Fox in 2016, and the network canceled the show in 2018 after three seasons. Netflix picked up Lucifer for Season 4, which was released in 2019, and the series was renewed for a fifth and final 16 episode season in June.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms," Henderson and Modrovich said at the time, via Digital Spy. "Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come."

Last year, Ellis revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Season 5, which will likely arrive on Netflix this year, will drop in two parts including eight episodes each. A premiere date has not yet been announced, though the writers revealedin August that the season premiere is titled "Really Sad Devil Guy."

There will also be a musical episode. Episode 4 will be a noir episode shot in black and white set in an alternative universe in the 1940s.

"I can't tease too much! I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer," Ellis told Entertainment Tonight. "We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually."

"It's always fun to film the music stuff, you know? It's been a really nice element to the show that came in season one and [we've] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it's not just Lucifer who sings these days," he added, joking, "We certainly won't be [covering] any Ariana Grande. No Taylor Swift. Not this time!"

Season 5 is currently in its final weeks of production.

