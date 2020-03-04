'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Signs on for Season 6, as Show Is Seemingly Saved From Cancellation

In what is sure to be good news for fans of Lucifer, TVLine reported on Wednesday that star Tom Ellis has finalized a deal to star in a potential Season 6 of the Netflix series. This news comes on the heels that co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have also inked new deals for Season 6. While this news does not serve as confirmation that Lucifer will have another season, it does paint a positive picture of the show's future with the streaming service.

In addition to Ellis inking a new deal for a potential Season 6, many of his co-stars already have existing deals in place that would take them through a sixth season of the series. TVLine previously reported on Feb. 13 that Netflix was considering extending Lucifer's run for another season, after announcing that Season 5 would be the show's last. According to the publication, representatives for both Netflix and Warner Bros. Television did not comment on the most recent news about Ellis and Lucifer's potential Season 6.

If Lucifer does return for Season 6, it wouldn't be the first time that the show has come back from the dead. The series originally aired on FOX for three seasons before it was canceled by the network. After fans engaged in a major "#SaveLucifer" campaign in an effort to get the series picked up elsewhere, streaming service Netflix came to the rescue. A few weeks after it was canceled, the show was picked up by Netflix in June 2018, also per TVLine.

It was announced in June 2019 that Lucifer's upcoming fifth season would be it's last (a release date has yet to be announced for the premiere of Season 5). At the time, Netflix released a statement to Deadline in which they detailed that they were excited to end the series on a high note.

"We're thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can't wait to give them the big finish they've all been waiting for," Netflix's statement read.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms," co-showrunners Modrovich and Henderson said when the news about Lucifer's fifth season was revealed. "Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!"