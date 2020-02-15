‘Lucifer’ Possibly Saved Again After Netflix Cancels Series for Second Time

Despite the fact that its fifth season was said to be it's last, Lucifer may just return for Season 6, according to TVLine. The publication reported that Netflix is considering extending the devilish series beyond the fifth season, which would definitely be great news for fans of the series if it indeed comes to pass.

TVLine reported that Netflix is currently in talks with Warner Bros. Television to see if Lucifer, which stars Tom Ellis, can go beyond its fifth and "final" season (a release date for which has yet to be revealed). However, it should be noted that neither Netflix nor Warner Bros. Television have commented on this Season 6 speculation as of yet.

In June 2019, it was reported that Netflix had renewed Lucifer for a fifth and final season. At the time, the streaming service released a statement to Deadline in which they detailed that they were eager to let the series finish with a bang.

“We’re thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for,” Netflix revealed in a statement, per Deadline.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” series executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said when Netflix originally announced Lucifer's fifth season. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

Netflix previously breathed new life into Lucifer back in June 2018 when it picked up the series after it was canceled by FOX, per TVLine. Ever since it made the jump over to Netflix, the series has enjoyed a couple of differences but, as star Ellis (who plays the titular character) said in an interview with TheWrap in May 2019, the show is largely the same as it was on FOX.

“Well, we had to be a bit careful, ’cause even though we’ve got new boundaries that we can work in, we didn’t want to change the show so much,” Ellis told the publication. “Because I think one of the reasons the show really worked and had such a broad appeal to people was that it didn’t get vulgar, it didn’t push it too far in certain departments. That being said, we do sort of push it a little bit more than we were allowed to on FOX. For example, you may see a bit more flesh this year, certainly Lucifer’s, than you have in previous seasons. You may hear the odd word that you wouldn’t have heard before.”

"But the show ultimately is a pretty similar show to what we had on FOX. I mean, that’s what Netflix wanted and it seems to be what everyone fell in love with in the first place," he added.