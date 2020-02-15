'Lucifer' Fans Are Elated After Hearing Netflix Might Renew the Series After Initial Cancellation

The news that Netflix might renew Lucifer for Season 6 spread quickly on social media on Saturday, and fans were overjoyed. After TV Line reported that the show might not be canceled after all, many flooded Twitter with cries of triumph. The fandom is still celebrating loud and proud this weekend.

It has been a long and bumpy road for Lucifer, the TV series based loosely on Neil Gaiman's Vertigo Comics characters. The series premiered on Fox in 2016, and was canceled after Season 3.

That was the first time Netflix rescued Lucifer, renewing it at a Netflix original series. The show got a shortened fourth season meant to wrap up its story lines, but that was soon extended to a "fifth and final season," which has yet to be released.

While waiting for Season 5, fans have been raging against this finale, begging Netflix for more episodes already. Despite numerous statements that this will be the end of the story, hope emerged this weekend.

TV Line reported that Netflix is in talks with Warner Bros. Television, looking for ways in which Lucifer could live on past Season 5. So far, there is no official comment from either Netflix or Warner Bros., but fans are taking this as a win.

The outspoken fandom has been celebrating this hint of a victory on social media ever since it emerged. Here is a look at what fans are saying about the possibility of more Lucifer beyond Season 5.