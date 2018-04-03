Active Shooter Reported at YouTube HQ

Trending

An active shooter has been reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, KRON4 reports.

The City Manager told the station they have received multiple 911 calls from YouTube but did not disclose the reason for the calls.

The company’s headquarters are located at 901 Cherry Avenue, and police tweeted at 1 p.m. PT to avoid the area.

Police later confirmed that they were responding to an active shooter, again urging citizens to stay away from the area.

An alleged YouTube employee tweeted that there was an active shooter at the headquarters, writing that they were barricaded inside a room with other coworkers.

The employee tweeted nearly 20 minutes later that they had evacuated and were outside.

Police confirmed that there was an active shooter situation and added that it was “a very active scene.”

Other Twitter users shared their accounts of the reported shooting, with one person posting screenshots of a text conversation with an alleged employee who made it outside the building.

San Bruno is a suburb of San Francisco and is about 10 miles outside the city.

