Active Shooter Reported at YouTube HQ

An active shooter has been reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, KRON4 reports.

The City Manager told the station they have received multiple 911 calls from YouTube but did not disclose the reason for the calls.

The company’s headquarters are located at 901 Cherry Avenue, and police tweeted at 1 p.m. PT to avoid the area.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

There are police surrounding the @YouTube building – potential shooter. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/4JTKkn3Oy1 — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Police later confirmed that they were responding to an active shooter, again urging citizens to stay away from the area.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

An alleged YouTube employee tweeted that there was an active shooter at the headquarters, writing that they were barricaded inside a room with other coworkers.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

The employee tweeted nearly 20 minutes later that they had evacuated and were outside.

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now.— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Police confirmed that there was an active shooter situation and added that it was “a very active scene.”

Other Twitter users shared their accounts of the reported shooting, with one person posting screenshots of a text conversation with an alleged employee who made it outside the building.

My friend at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno says there’s an active shooter on campus. Really hoping this is somewhat of a hoax or blown out of proportion. 😕 pic.twitter.com/dkKbjHGEUj — Will Hudson (@MrWillToLive) April 3, 2018

San Bruno is a suburb of San Francisco and is about 10 miles outside the city.

Photo Credit: YouTube