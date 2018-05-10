You Can Relate to These Honest Celebrity Weight Loss Stories

Melissa McCarthy, Jessica Simpson, and other stars share their surprising and inspiring reasons for wanting to lose weight.

1. Melissa McCarthy | To be a good example for children. “Melissa knows that fans love her big and beautiful, and she’s not obsessed with dieting; she’s looking for a happy medium,” a source close to the star said about Melissa McCarthy’s recent weight loss which the star credits to a high-protein diet. “She realized she wasn’t being as healthy as she could be. She wants to set a good example for her kids and wants to be around to become a grandmother too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Photo via Before and After Celeb)

2. Christina Aguilera | To try new things. “I’ve been through my highs, I’ve been through my lows. Being too thin. Being bigger. I’ve been criticized for being on both sides of the scale,” Christina Aguilera said to Marie Claire. But when the Voice judge showed up for filming looking noticeably smaller she chalked it up to finally taking some time to herself and trying new things. “It’s amazing what having some personal time can do, not only for the body but also for the mind and the spirit. She has been trying new types of foods and exploring new methods of exercise,” said a source to People. Not for diet or weight, but more for her mind, well being, and overall sense of good health.”

(Photo: Photo via Hollywood Life)

3. Jessica Simpson | To feel proud. When Jessica Simpson lost weight, she made international headlines. Not just because of how hot she looked in her wedding dress but also because so many people could relate to her rollercoaster struggle with the pounds. Now all her hard work in the gym and willpower on Weight Watchers has paid off. “This body made two amazing little human beings. I love this body and what it’s capable of—no matter what size,” she says. “But this version feels really good.”

>> Read more: 2 Workouts Jessica Simpson Swears By

4. Jennifer Hudson | To prove that lifestyle changes do produce results. Ever since Jennifer Hudson lost an impressive 80 pounds several years ago, rumors of surgery and crash diets have dogged the beautiful singer. But not only has she maintained her weight loss for over two years, she wants people to know it’s possible to do it naturally. “When people say, ‘I want to get my J. Hud on’ or they want to go to the gym, and I’m the role model for what they want to look like, it’s like, really?,” Hudson said to The Huffington Post of her surprise over her new role-model status. “How did that happen, to go from not being that person to being that person?”

(Photo: Photo via Burmes Feed)

5. Rosie O’Donnell | To live longer. After suffering a heart attack in 2012, Rosie O’Donnell shared on The View how she hit rock bottom, realizing that it was down to losing weight or losing her life. She chose to get weight loss surgery saying, “It can save your life, it’s a last chance thing.” But to those who think she took the easy way out she adds, “It’s a tool, it’s not an answer. You can’t just get surgery and go ‘I’m done.’ You have to change the way you eat, you have to exercise.” Now she says she’s happy and healthy for her new wife and baby.

(Photo: Photo via E! Online)

To see why celebs like Kelly Osbourne and Janet Jackson lost weight, click here for the original article from Shape.

>> Read more: The Workout Jessica Biel and Other Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of

Why are you losing weight? Share your thoughts in the comments below!