Yerba Mate Recall Issued

Some Mateína yerba mate drinks have been pulled from shelves over caffeine-related concerns.

Yerba mate drinkers be warned! A new concerning recall has been declared that tea drinkers should be aware of. The Canadian government has recalled two Mateína yerba mate beverages for not being properly labeled, putting drinkers at risk of ingesting too much caffeine.

Per a public notice, the two Mateína drinks are the Organic Raspberry Yuzu Yerba Mate Sparkling Energy Infusion and Organic Mango Key Lime Yerba Mate Sparkling Energy Infusion. Both flavors were solid in 355-milliliter cans.

(Photo: Government of Canada)

The Raspberry Yuzu flavor (UPC: 6 28504 15739 8) can be identified by the following codes:

BB 2025-02-09 FY-100

BB 2025-02-17 FY-101

BB 2025-05-03 FY-102

BB 2025-05-26 FY-103

The Mango Key Lime flavor (UPC: 6 28504 15738) can be identified by the following codes:

BB 2024-06-30 MK-100

BB 2024-07-01 MK-101

BB 2024-07-13 MK-102

Officials encourage consumers not to drink or serve the recalled yerba mate and instead return it to its point of purchase. If you drank the product and believe it made you sick, you are instructed to contact a healthcare provider.

"High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," the notice reads. "Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness."

Caffeinated beverages have come under great scrutiny as of late. Multiple Monster Energy drinks were pulled from store shelves recently, as were G Fuel drinks and products from Logan Paul's Prime brand. The Mateína yerba mate recall is the second food/beverage recall we've covered today at PopCulture.com, following the Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough recall.