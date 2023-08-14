Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Recall Issued

For the third time in the past year, Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough has been recalled over contamination. In late 2022, the company had to issue two recalls because plastic pieces were found in batches of the product. Now, wood pieces have been found in a batch of Nestle's cookie dough.

Per an FDA notice posted on Aug. 11, Nestle is recalling the Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough — the version sold in a "break and bake" bar — "due to the potential presence of wood fragments." Apparently, no one has been injured as a result of the wood pieces yet, but several customers had contacted Nestle after discovering the contamination.

Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 Oz) Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material https://t.co/Qiuo6yPrDD pic.twitter.com/byRJpXI1rV — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) August 14, 2023

The cookie dough was sold in 16.5-ounce packages and can be identified by the batch numbers "311457531K" and "311557534K." The "best by" dates are Aug. 12 and Oct. 23, stylized as "8/22/23" and "10/23/23."

Per the notice, customers "should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund." You can also contact Nestle about the recall via phone at (800) 681-1678. (The line runs weekdays from 9 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.)

Nestle formally apologized in the notice, stating: "We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully," the company statement read. "We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

For details on Nestle's previous Toll House cookie dough recall, read our full stories on the October 2022 notice and the November 2022 notice.