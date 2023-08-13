Krispy Kreme Was recently forced to recall some of its doughnuts. The bakery chain, which has flagship stores but also ships products to retailers, due to a packaging error that puts those with food allergies at risk. According to the Food Standards Agency (the U.K. equivalent of the FDA or USDA), Krispy Kreme's White Chocolate & Raspberry Summer 4-pack of doughnuts was recalled earlier in August.

"It contains peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label," the FSA notice reads. "As a result of a packaging error, some packs have been incorrectly packed with two Reese's doughnuts which contain peanuts. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts."

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

The agency also notes that two original glaze doughnuts were also accidentally packaged in with this batch. The boxes were identifiable due to a "Best before" date of Aug. 6 (stylized as 06 August 2023). Krispy Kreme was instructed to contact relevant food allergy associations to pass on the news. The company has also sent notices to points-of-sale.

The Food Standards Agency also based on this advice to Krispy Kreme customers: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

In its own recall notice, Krispy Kreme says the White Chocolate & Raspberry Summer 4-pack of doughnuts was sold at the following 18 English locations: Asda Grantham, Tesco Boston, Morrisons Lincoln, Nottingham Beeston, Sainsbury Beeston, Sainsbury Chaddesden, Sainsbury Lincoln, Sainsbury Melton Mowbray, Sainsbury Worksop, Tesco Leicester Hamilton, Sainsbury Hinkley, Sainsbury Kimberley, Sainsbury Loughborough, Sainsbury Matlock, Sainsbury Ripley, Sainsbury Swadlincote, Sainsbury Tamworth and Sainsbury Wigston.

The company also issued the following apology: "Krispy Kreme takes its responsibilities to consumers extremely seriously and always aims to ensure the highest possible standards of product safety. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall may cause you." Customers can contact the cpmany via email at email: customercare@krispykreme.co.uk or via phone at 01276 601170.