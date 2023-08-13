Monster Energy Drinks Recalled

Monster is the latest to get hit with a recall after this issue was found with their offerings on shelves.

If you're a fan of Monster Energy or if it just has you in its clutches each hour of the day to fuel your bad decisions, you might want to look for an alternative. According to a recall on the Canadian government's website, Monster brand caffeinated energy drinks are being recalled due to their high caffeine content and labeling issues.

"The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements," the official recall reads. The recall adds that people shouldn't consume the products, use them, sell or resell, or otherwise distribute the recalled products.

The recall is nationwide and affects all flavors containing caffeine and lack the bilingual English and French labeling.

If you have consumed the products and gotten sick, get in touch with your healthcare provider. "High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," the recall reads. "Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness."

Logan Paul recently faced similar actions with his PRIME energy drink he co-founded with friendly YouTube rival KSI. It ended up being brought up by Sen. Chuck Schumer, calling on the Food and Drug Administration to look into the beverage.

"One of the summer's hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy-it's a beverage," a letter from Schumer read. "But buyer and parents beware because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

With PRIME or Monster, the main concern is with children opting for the colorful canned beverages sold next to Gatorade and other brands, ignoring that it is essentially a can full of drugs. Still, they're far healthier than some items we've seen in the past.