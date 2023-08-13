2.2 Million More Target Candles Recalled
Target-exclusive Threshold Glass Jar Candles pose a danger to consumers.
Target has more candle troubles, and customers need to know what's up. After recalling 4.9 million candles sold at its stores earlier this year, the retail chain now has another recall to worry about. Per a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission release issued on Thursday, 2.2 million more candles have now been recalled over "laceration and burn hazards."
Threshold Glass Jar Candles, a Target-exclusive product, use jars that "can crack or break during use," which is obviously dangerous. The broken glass can cut customers, and the loose candle could, in turn, be a fire hazard. This notice covers both the 5.5-ounce one-wick and 20-ounce three-wick candles. The full item listing can be found below.
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™
|
054-09-0056
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™
|
054-09-0200
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™
|
054-09-0266
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood – Threshold™
|
054-09-0268
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus – Threshold™
|
054-09-0271
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom – Threshold™
|
054-09-0275
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™
|
054-09-0276
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot – Threshold™
|
054-09-0294
|
20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™
|
054-09-0562
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries – Threshold™
|
054-09-0589
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™
|
054-09-0679
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™
|
054-09-0697
|
20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™
|
054-09-0701
|
20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™
|
054-09-0723
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™
|
054-09-0743
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac – Threshold™
|
054-09-0774
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender – Threshold™
|
054-09-0816
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™
|
054-09-1164
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™
|
054-09-1222
|
20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily – Threshold™
|
054-09-1442
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe – Threshold™
|
054-09-1534
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory – Threshold™
|
054-09-1589
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid – Threshold™
|
054-09-1798
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen – Threshold™
|
054-09-2225
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage – Threshold™
|
054-09-2682
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin – Threshold™
|
054-09-2683
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt – Threshold™
|
054-09-3080
|
20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon – Threshold™
|
054-09-3142
|
20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper – Threshold™
|
054-09-3218
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet – Threshold™
|
054-09-3233
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber – Threshold™
|
054-09-3888
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea – Threshold™
|
054-09-3919
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™
|
054-09-3970
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™
|
054-09-4045
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze – Threshold™
|
054-09-4079
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage – Threshold™
|
054-09-4722
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla – Threshold™
|
054-09-5026
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle – Threshold™
|
054-09-5706
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™
|
054-09-5711
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™
|
054-09-5888
|
20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus – Threshold™
|
054-09-6079
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™
|
054-09-6795
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™
|
054-09-6993
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™
|
054-09-7437
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava – Threshold™
|
054-09-7504
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon – Threshold™
|
054-09-7849
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus – Threshold™
|
054-09-7915
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™
|
054-09-8165
|
5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle – Threshold™
|
054-09-8268
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods – Threshold™
|
054-09-8380
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte – Threshold™
|
054-09-8559
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber – Threshold™
|
054-09-8670
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™
|
054-09-8758
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™
|
054-09-8768
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™
|
054-09-8942
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber – Threshold™
|
054-09-8993
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods – Threshold™
|
054-09-9017
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™
|
054-09-9120
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger – Threshold™
|
054-09-9293
|
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Orange Blossom & Oak Candle – Threshold™
|
054-09-9306
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™
|
054-09-9690
|
20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™
|
054-09-9801
As of the notice, 19 cracking incidents were reported, with one person becoming injured as a result. The CPSC says, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail."
For the full details on the previous round of Target candle recalls, please check out our story on that May recall notice.0comments