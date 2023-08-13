2.2 Million More Target Candles Recalled

Target-exclusive Threshold Glass Jar Candles pose a danger to consumers.

By John Connor Coulston

Target has more candle troubles, and customers need to know what's up. After recalling 4.9 million candles sold at its stores earlier this year, the retail chain now has another recall to worry about. Per a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission release issued on Thursday, 2.2 million more candles have now been recalled over "laceration and burn hazards."

Threshold Glass Jar Candles, a Target-exclusive product, use jars that "can crack or break during use," which is obviously dangerous. The broken glass can cut customers, and the loose candle could, in turn, be a fire hazard. This notice covers both the 5.5-ounce one-wick and 20-ounce three-wick candles. The full item listing can be found below.

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™

054-09-0056

20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™

054-09-0200

20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™

054-09-0266

20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood – Threshold™

054-09-0268

20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus – Threshold™

054-09-0271

20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom – Threshold™

054-09-0275

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™

054-09-0276

20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot – Threshold™

054-09-0294

20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™

054-09-0562

20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries – Threshold™

054-09-0589

20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™

054-09-0679

20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™

054-09-0697

20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™

054-09-0701

20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™

054-09-0723

20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™

054-09-0743

20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac – Threshold™

054-09-0774

20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender – Threshold™

054-09-0816

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™

054-09-1164

20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™

054-09-1222

20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily – Threshold™

054-09-1442

20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe – Threshold™

054-09-1534

20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory – Threshold™

054-09-1589

20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid – Threshold™

054-09-1798

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen – Threshold™

054-09-2225

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage – Threshold™

054-09-2682

20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin – Threshold™

054-09-2683

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt – Threshold™

054-09-3080

20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon – Threshold™

054-09-3142

20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper – Threshold™

054-09-3218

20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet – Threshold™

054-09-3233

20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber – Threshold™

054-09-3888

20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea – Threshold™

054-09-3919

20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™

054-09-3970

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™

054-09-4045

20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze – Threshold™

054-09-4079

20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage – Threshold™

054-09-4722

20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla – Threshold™

054-09-5026

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle – Threshold™

054-09-5706

20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™

054-09-5711

20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™

054-09-5888

20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus – Threshold™

054-09-6079

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™

054-09-6795

20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™

054-09-6993

20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™

054-09-7437

20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava – Threshold™

054-09-7504

20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon – Threshold™

054-09-7849

20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus – Threshold™

054-09-7915

20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™

054-09-8165

5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle – Threshold™

054-09-8268

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods – Threshold™

054-09-8380

20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte – Threshold™

054-09-8559

20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber – Threshold™

054-09-8670

20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™

054-09-8758

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™

054-09-8768

20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™

054-09-8942

20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber – Threshold™

054-09-8993

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods – Threshold™

054-09-9017

20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™

054-09-9120

20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger – Threshold™

054-09-9293

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Orange Blossom & Oak Candle – Threshold™

054-09-9306

20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™

054-09-9690

20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™

054-09-9801

As of the notice, 19 cracking incidents were reported, with one person becoming injured as a result. The CPSC says, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail."

For the full details on the previous round of Target candle recalls, please check out our story on that May recall notice.

0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of