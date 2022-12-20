Salads Recalled

A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers.

Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the recall only affects the two salad products. The recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad was sold in a 270-gram container and features a Use By date of "20/Dec." The affected Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad came in a 290-gram container with Use By dates "20/DEC" and "22/DEC" impacted by the recall. The recall mostly just affects consumers in Australia, where the salads were available to purchase in the territories of New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, and Victoria. No other products are included in the recall.

The products were recalled due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material. The recall did not specify what unsafe plant material was included in the product. However, consumption of many unsafe plant materials can lead to illness. Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting and digestive upset. It is unclear if any illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled salads.

Due to the health risk the recalled products pose, Australian health officials urged consumers not to eat the recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad. These products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Health officials also advised that "any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice."

Woolworths Group's recall comes amid a string of recalls related to salad products in Australia. Also issued on Dec. 16 was a recall of Fresh Salad Co Fresh and Fast Stir Fry, which was available for sale at ALDI stores in Victoria. Similar to Woolworth Group's recall, these products were found to be contaminated with unsafe plant material. On Dec. 17, Coles Supermarkets recalled multiple spinach products for the same reason. The products affected products sold in Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, South Australia, and the Northern Territory. The complete list of products affected by that recall can be found here.