Pepper Recall Issued

Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.

The recall affects the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set, which was available for purchase at the World Market stores nationwide and on the World Market e-commerce website. The recall only pertains to those gift sets with Best Before End (BBE) date of JUN/2024 and Batch No. 494951-T, which are printed on the back side of a package. The recalled peppercorn gift set contains eight different kinds of dried peppers, each of which is packaged in a sealed glass tube. The recalled products have the net wt. 4.87oz/138g and UPC 6 009686 793712. Images of the recalled product can be found by clicking here.

The recall was issued after Something South African LLC was notified by its supplier that an issue was detected with one of the dried peppers contained in the gift set. Mold (Aspergillus brasiliensis) and Ochratoxin A were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper. Although no illnesses have been reported to date, the product poses a health risk to consumers. Aspergillus spores can cause allergic reactions or infections, with some symptoms being similar to asthma, including wheezing and shortness of breath. Other symptoms include stuffiness, runny nose, fatigue, reduced ability to smell, and coughing up blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since being made aware of the health concerns, the Seattle-based company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as its supplier "continues with their root cause investigation." The company also issued a recall of the produce. Consumers who purchased the recalled Peppercorn Collection Gift Set are advised not to consume the affected Malaysian Long Pepper tube, which should instead be disposed of. Consumers can return the gift set to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall marks just the latest to affect World Market shoppers. Also issued in December was a recall for Orchids Dried Shittake Mushrooms, which were sold at Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores. The mushrooms have been pulled from store shelves due to undeclared sulfites, making them a health hazard for consumers with sulfite allergies or sensitivities.