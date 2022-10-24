Chicken Salad Recall Issued

Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.

Two products are affected by the recall, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Recalled ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad was sold in a 12-ounce with plastic container with four compartments. The chicken salad product features UPC 21352400000. Also included in the recall are Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray products, which were available to purchase in a black tray with 16 pre-made sandwiches and features UPC 29615900000. Both products were sold at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming, and all Sell Thru Dates up to and including Oct. 20 are affected. Images of the recalled products and their labels can be found by clicking here.

Issued on Oct. 18, the recall came the same day that Craftology recalled Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad for the same reason. The Michigan-based company issued the recall in response to Lipari Foods, which on Oct. 7 recalled its sunflower seeds in 18 states due to the presence of undeclared cashews. In Albertsons Companies' case, however, the recall was issued after a customer reported having an adverse reaction to the products. Cashews are a tree nut that can pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers allergic to them. Tree nut allergies are some of the most common food allergies. Symptoms of an allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare cases, consumption of products containing tree nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Due to the risk products contaminated with undeclared cashews pose, Albertsons Companies and the FDA advised that consumers with allergies or severe sensitivities to tree nuts should not eat the recalled ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray products. These products should instead be thrown away or returned to their local store for a full refund.