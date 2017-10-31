Woman Found Dead in Truck After Student Halloween Party

A 20-year-old woman was found dead in her pickup truck on Sunday after a Halloween party in Wichita, Kansas.

Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department said that a 37-year-old man discovered the woman’s body in the 1400 block of South Topeka and alerted the police. The woman, identified in police reports as Griffin Cruise, was pronounced dead at the scene with no visible signs of trauma, The Wichita Eagle reported. It is also reported that she was dressed in a costume.

Cruise’s truck was in a parking lot across the street from where a Halloween party hosted by three Newman University student baseball players had been held Saturday night, although she wasn’t a student at the school.

According to a statement released by Newman University, “Newman University officials have temporarily suspended three baseball student-athletes from sports activities while the school awaits more information” about the ongoing investigation. The statement, which clarifies that the suspended students will still be able to attend class, also states that the university will be conducting a review of the incident.

A cause of death has not been determined and no arrests have been made in the case. An autopsy is scheduled for sometime on Monday.