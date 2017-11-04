Watch: Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt After Abductor Stops at Gas Station

A woman’s dramatic escape from an attempted kidnapping was all caught on a gas station security camera Monday in Alabama. The suspect, 36-year-old Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, is now in custody.

The video shows a car pulling up to a gas station. Moments later, the trunk pops open and a woman jumps out. Inside the station store, a man walks in. When he sees the woman enter the store, he rushes out to the car, closes the trunk and drives away.

An Autauga County Sheriff’s report says the victim woke up with Wyatt on top of her at 2:30 a.m. Monday, reports the Montgomery Advertiser.

Wyatt allegedly wanted money from her and tied her up. He then put her in the back of his Ford Taurus and drove her around the county. He then put her in the back of the trunk before arriving at the gas station in Clanton, Alabama.

Wyatt was on the run until Wednesday, when the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested him after a traffic stop, reports PEOPLE. They charged him with illegal possession of a controlled substance, and prosecutors added kidnapping, robbery and domestic violence charges.

Wyatt hasn’t entered a plea yet. Police haven’t said if there is a connection between Wyatt and the victim.

Photo Credit: Central Alabama Crime Stoppers