Woman Confronts Married Pastor About Sleeping With Her Daughter

A Mississippi church service was interrupted when a women stood up from her pew and accused the married pastor of having an affair with her daughter.

On Sunday at Word Fellowship Baptist Church in Prentiss, Mississippi, a woman stood up and made allegations that Pastor Billy Walker had been sleeping with her daughter for three years.

According to the woman, the pastor had called the police on her daughter after she confronted him about having another woman on the side.

“After all this time you’re going to press charges against her,” the woman can be heard yelling in a video.

“And it took her to catch you with another woman of the church for her to finally get mad,” she said.

Parishioners sat quietly in their seats while the woman yelled.

“I’m a mother, that’s my child. No mother in this church would do what I’m doing for my baby,” she continued. “Three years you’ve been messing with her. And I know about it.”

According to the Daily Mail, Walker’s wife was sitting in the congregation while the incident occurred.

Toward the end of the video, the woman walked out of church. Afterward, it appeared as if the church service went on as usual.

