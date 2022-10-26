Wine Recall Issued

Pairing dinner with your favorite wine may be out of the question, at least for lovers of one riesling wine. Delibo Wine Agencies recently issued a recall of its Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine after the popular beverage was found to contain undeclared sulfites. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products.

Stemming from the UK, where the country's Food Standards Agency shared the recall notice on Oct. 25, the recall only affects the company's Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine. The wine was sold in 750ml bottles, with "Deserteur" near the top of the label and "Bibo Runge" near the bottom. Images of the label can be found in a point-of-sale notice issued by the company here. Only batch code L1223 is affected by the recall, with the recalled product also bearing a Best Before date of 10 August 2024. No other lot codes or products are affected by the recall at this time.

Delibo Wine Agencies issued the recall after it was determined the wine contains sulphites. Sulfites are chemicals that are in some foods, such as some baked goods, soup mixes, canned vegetables, and dried fruit. Sulfites can also happen naturally in the process of making wine and beer. Although not harmful to everyone, about one in every 100 people are sensitive to sulfites, according to the FDA. Per Allergy.org, sulfite sensitivity normally manifests with symptoms similar to an allergic reaction or an asthmatic episode, with symptoms including wheezing, coughing or a feeling of tightness in the chest, hives, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea, and fainting, among others. Those who already have asthma may experience relief from their asthma medication, while those whose asthma is not under control will likely experience a worse reaction.

The recall notice did not say if any adverse reactions have been reported in connection to consumption of the recalled its Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine. Due to the risk the product poses, however, consumers were advised to not drink the wine and instead return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund. The UK Food Standards Agency noted that Delibo Wine Agencies has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall." In a statement to consumers, the company said, "many thanks for your understanding and apologies for the inconvenience."