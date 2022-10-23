Raisin Recall Announced

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. is issuing a recall on raisins sold all over the U.S. because undeclared sulfites were discovered. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them, since the sulfites were not on the listed ingredients. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.

ANKUR has recalled its "Golden Raisins" – sold in 14-ounce clear plastic packages. They can be identified by their UPC code which is 8904 1704 10327. There is no specific batch number or expiration date to identify the raisins more specifically. Consumers who have ANKUR Golden Raisins can return them to the point of purchase for a full refund, of they can simply destroy the product and dispose of it with trash.

The recall was initiated voluntarily by the company after it was discovered that the packaging did not meet the requirements for denoting the presence of sulfites. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this product. Those with further questions can contact Raxa Desai via phone at 630-595-1118. However, the phone lines are only open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Muktanand Foods Inc. Issues an Allergy Alert on Ankur Brand Golden Raisin 14 Oz (400 GM). #recallpit #recall https://t.co/eSFjU4nAV1 pic.twitter.com/4ph8Rjo28E — Recall Pit (@recallpit) September 13, 2022

According to a report by Allergy.org, sulfite sensitivity normally manifests with symptoms similar to an allergic reaction or an asthmatic episode. Consumers may wheeze, cough or experience a feeling of tightness in their chest. Those who already have asthma may experience relief from their asthma medication, while those whose asthma is not under control will likely experience a worse reaction. Other possible symptoms are hives, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea and fainting.

In rare cases, sulfites can cause extreme allergic reactions like anaphylaxis. In this case, immediate medical attention is needed. In general, those who believe they're experiencing a reaction to sulfites should ask their physician how to proceed.

Sulfites are preservatives used in some foods, drinks and medications to extend their shelf life before consumption. Some foods have naturally occurring sulfites, which release sulfur dioxide gas. Food scientists managed to mimic this process artificially at least as far back in history as the Roman empire, and in general adverse reactions are rare. Follow the FDA for more information and for notifications of future recalls.