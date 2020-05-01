White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Sets off Social Media With Claim She'll 'Never Lie' to Reporters
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has caused quite a stir on social media. On her first-ever press briefing, McEnany stated that she would "never lie" to reporters on Friday, according to CNN.
Given the administration's history of criticism regarding its handling of false or inaccurate information, including through previous press secretaries, it didn't take long before there was an avalanche of responses to McEnany's remark. The new press secretary added that she plans to hold regular briefings, nearly 14 months after the last White House briefing led by a press secretary. She went on to criticize the media, as well as falsely claiming that President Donald Trump was exonerated by the investigation into his ties with Russia.
Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer, was resoundingly dragged for his declarations of the crowd size at his inauguration in January of 2017. After just six months on the job, Spicer resigned, where he later ended up as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Following Spicer was Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who lasted two years until July of 2019. She was replaced by Stephanie Grisham, who left the job on April 7.
McEnany, already a vocal Trump supporter, took over the position on the same day. Obviously it didn't take long for her to make waves online with her remarks.
"Kayleigh McEnany" pic.twitter.com/aGEXhYAcQa— Dennis McEwan (@HeWobbles) May 1, 2020
I can't help thinking that Kayleigh McEnany's statement "I will not lie to you" was her first lie.— Malcolm Flynn (@MalcolmFlynn4) May 1, 2020
I missed Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefing today. Did she discuss the commandment against bearing false witness? Just wondering if she thinks that commandment is sarcasm. pic.twitter.com/xTq236Ecne— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 1, 2020
Sarah Sanders taught Kayleigh McEnany well. #PressBriefing @PressSec— Livin’ Life (@christirnmom) May 1, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany can lie much faster than Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I mean she can really get it out at warp speed. Impressive.— Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) May 1, 2020
"I will never lie to you" - Kayleigh McEnany
That in itself will be "proven a lie" in very short order. Like she'll suddenly stop now?— Kelly Nelson (@MeisnerActor) May 1, 2020
Spin = lie.
Make shit up = lie.
Alternative facts = lie.#KayleighLies @PressSec #LaughingStock pic.twitter.com/aYhHYAzAtj
The first official #PressBriefing by a Press Secretary since Sarah Slanders is being given by Kayleigh McEnany.
Unfortunately, it is just as full of lies and propaganda as TEN Sarah Suckabees. For instance, she just said "I will never lie to you."— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 1, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany just ended her briefing with attacks on the media and a false claim that Trump was totally exonerated by the Russia investigation.
Same lies, new face.— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 1, 2020
Remember this:
AP's Jill Colvin: "Will you pledge to never lie to us?"
Kayleigh McEnany: "I will never lie to you. You have my word on that."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 1, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany- “I promise I will never lie to you.” #PressBriefing— TZ (@43HOUSE) May 1, 2020
.
Maury- pic.twitter.com/JWmpjcjcpS
Reporter: “Will you pledge never to lie to us from that podium?”
Kayleigh McEnany: “I will never lie to you, you have my word as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.”— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 1, 2020
“I’ll never lie to you,” says Kayleigh McEnany minutes before saying, “Jared Kushner has done a great job.”— Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) May 1, 2020
Associated Press Jill Colvin to new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: "Will you pledge to never lie to us?"
All new press secretaries dating back to Ron Ziegler have been asked this kind of question on their first day (Narrator: They haven't).— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 1, 2020
Reporter: "Can you promise us that you'll never lie from the podium".— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 1, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany: "Yes, I promise I will never lie from the podium. Also, did you know China developed COVID-19 as a biological weapon and aliens are real and also Biden kills babies and puppies?"