White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Sets off Social Media With Claim She'll 'Never Lie' to Reporters

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has caused quite a stir on social media. On her first-ever press briefing, McEnany stated that she would "never lie" to reporters on Friday, according to CNN.

Given the administration's history of criticism regarding its handling of false or inaccurate information, including through previous press secretaries, it didn't take long before there was an avalanche of responses to McEnany's remark. The new press secretary added that she plans to hold regular briefings, nearly 14 months after the last White House briefing led by a press secretary. She went on to criticize the media, as well as falsely claiming that President Donald Trump was exonerated by the investigation into his ties with Russia.

Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer, was resoundingly dragged for his declarations of the crowd size at his inauguration in January of 2017. After just six months on the job, Spicer resigned, where he later ended up as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Following Spicer was Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who lasted two years until July of 2019. She was replaced by Stephanie Grisham, who left the job on April 7.

McEnany, already a vocal Trump supporter, took over the position on the same day. Obviously it didn't take long for her to make waves online with her remarks.