‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sean Spicer’s Continued Survival Is Confusing Fans

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer survived another week of Dancing With the Stars, despite getting the lowest score on the night. Spicer even took a step back with the judges during Halloween Night, earning a worse mark than he did last week. The results continued to leave die-hard Dancing With the Stars fans frustrated and confused.

Halloween Night marked the first time the celebrities joined forces for a team dance. The score from the dance was combined with each celebrities’ individual dance, with the fan vote added in to decide who gets to stay on the show.

Spicer and his pro dance partner Lindsay Arnold danced a Jive to the Halloween favorite “Monster Mash,” with Spicer even dressed up as Frankesntein’s monster. They earned three 6s from the judges for a combined 18/30. This was two points below the score he earned last week for their dance to Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

How in the world is Sean Spicer still in #DWTS when he and his dance partner has the lowest scores compared to the rest of the cast pic.twitter.com/y0bSfrMqtI — Katherine Abando (@kaband0) October 29, 2019

Spicer was a member of Team Trick, alongside Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery and Kel Mitchell, and they danced to “Sweet Dreams.” The 24/30 Spicer’s team earned during the team dances were added for his final judges’ score.

Brown and Flannery ended up as the bottom two vote-getters, forcing judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba to chose between them, despite the great scores they got for their individual dances. Tonioli voted to save Flannery while Inaba picked Brown. Goodman broke the tie by voting to keep Flannery on the show.

I can’t watch anymore of this #dwts season. People are not voting for Spicer because he’s a good dancer. He really isn’t. This is turning into another divisive political battle (as ridiculous as that is) instead of a nice escape from politics. I’m so disappointed in @DancingABC — Anne Pine (@pine_anne) October 29, 2019

While Brown had a smile on his face after being eliminated, fans at home were once again shocked by this week’s results.

#DWTS AM REALLY PISSED OFF. You need to change the rules with this voting situation. Sean Spicer can’t dance and is constantly being saved while the good dancers gets eliminated. The same things transpired last season. The winner still can’t dance. 😈😈😈😈 — Sophia (@sophiapierre16) October 29, 2019

Spicer’s presense on the series was controversial due to his work with President Donald Trump. Prior to the Oct. 14 episode, Trump even called on his massive group of Twitter followers to vote for Spicer. “Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us!” the president wrote.

Spicer has shrugged off all the controversy though, and has had nothing but good things to say about his time on the show so far.

AMEN!! I Was READY to see @seanspicer & Lindsay leave—then Spicer & Lindsay HAD to be the last couple SAFE! THAT WAS WRONG! To all who watch @DancingABC and vote during the show: for pete’s sake, when you vote during #DWTS next week, keep your votes away from Spicer! https://t.co/iJkQmzTJ8u — Thaddeus Di⚔️on (Squadaholic For Life) (@ThadFromVA) October 29, 2019

“I’m down 17 pounds from the show’s start,” he told USA Today earlier this month. “I’m seeing it on the scale. Every week, they’re taking in my outfits, especially the pants. I can see it in my face. It’s not just a show, it’s a weight-loss program. I’d love to go down another 10 or 15 pounds. If I get to the full goal, maybe we’ll talk. But this is the lowest I have weighed since I got off active (Navy Reserves) duty in 2011.”

#DWTS Sean Spicer keeps winning, PLEASE STOP and vote for those who can DANCE — Shelley (@KyWildcat94) October 29, 2019

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Justin Stephens