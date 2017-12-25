Here’s Where It Will Snow and Ice on Christmas Eve, Day

Christmas is expected to be a snow day for many parts of the country, so it’s a good thing kids already have the day off. Over 60 million Americans live in areas under weather alerts, from Oregon to Maine.

As CNN notes, there was a storm system over Des Moines, Iowa and Kansas City Sunday morning, which is moving eastward. The storm hit Chicago in the morning, and moved to Detroit and Cleveland in the afternoon.

A broad area of the U.S., from the Rockies to Plains and Ohio Valley will see at least an inch of snow on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/tvPHuAphts — NWS (@NWS) December 24, 2017

Some parts of Upstate New York could see as much as two feet of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service said Sunday morning that some parts of the region will see snow totals over 50 inches.

Ready for more snow? Winter weather advisories and lake effect snow warnings have been issued from Christmas eve into next week. Read more here: https://t.co/R5ot0uusuj and here: https://t.co/gXdankWayL pic.twitter.com/dzoIN8j6Z6 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 24, 2017

A storm over the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring up to two inches of snow in Seattle. Portland, Oregon is expected to see a snow/ice mix. That system will move east, through Colorado on Christmas Day.

Christmas Storm pic.twitter.com/7mu26QowHW — NWS CWSU Salt Lake (@NWSCWSUZLC) December 24, 2017

Wyoming residents could see a blizzard on Christmas Day. Driving along I-80 could be difficult too, with six inches of snow and 50 mph winds, which will bring whiteout conditions, notes CNN.

The National Weather Service said travel in much of north eastern Maine will be “difficult to impossible” on Christmas Day. Travel throughout Boston and the rest of New England will also be difficult.

Hopefully, everyone in Maine is where they plan to stay through Christmas. Travel will be “difficult to impossible” Christmas Day. https://t.co/ZeOTa9u2RJ — NWS (@NWS) December 25, 2017

If you’re planning to travel to Boston or other areas in New England, snowy conditions and/or wintry mix will create hazardous travel conditions. https://t.co/m1Cm1y6IDh — NWS (@NWS) December 25, 2017

For the most up-to-date forecasts and updates, follow the National Weather service on Twitter and at Weather.gov.

Photo credit: Twitter/ National Weather Service